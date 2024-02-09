Dripdrop® Hydration Introduces New Zero Sugar Variety Pack And Two New Zero Sugar Flavors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DripDrop®, the fast-growing electrolyte drink mix that offers the fastest way to hydrate, announced the launch of three new offerings for its Zero Sugar lineup: Zero Sugar Peach,

Zero Sugar Watermelon, and a 4 flavor Zero Sugar Variety Pack.

DripDrop®, the fast-growing electrolyte drink mix that offers the fastest way to hydrate, announced the launch of three new offerings for its Zero Sugar lineup: Zero Sugar Peach, Zero Sugar Watermelon, and a 4 flavor Zero Sugar Variety Pack.

was developed by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, a Mayo-trained doctor and hydration expert, while on humanitarian aid missions to provide fast hydration to those in challenging circumstances.

Formulated to accelerate the absorption of electrolytes and minerals by the body - and to taste great - DripDrop provides superior hydration that works faster and more effectively than water alone. The

Zero Sugar formula delivers precise levels of sodium electrolytes and low osmolarity (the amount of particles in a solution) for fast fluid absorption, plus vitamins and nutrients for optimized wellness. DripDrop is a trusted go-to for elite athletes, first responders, and people who recognize the importance of proper hydration to perform

at their mental and physical best.

"DripDrop Zero Sugar has three times more sodium electrolytes than the leading sports drink, plus five essential vitamins for added immune support," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, DripDrop®. "By adding to our successful DripDrop Zero Sugar lineup, those who want fast hydration, and are also concerned about sugar intake, have more delicious flavor offerings that will help them stay hydrated and on top of their game."

A Zero Sugar Offering That Out-Performs Leading Sports Drinks

DripDrop Zero Sugar offers fast hydration with 3 times more sodium electrolytes than the leading sports drink (660mg vs 216mg per 16oz), and five essential vitamins for optimized daily hydration and wellness:





Vitamin

C + Zinc: For faster recovery and immune support



Potassium: Regulates healthy hydration balance



Magnesium: Maintains muscle, nerve and cell function

B Vitamins: Promotes healthy energy and metabolism

Where to Purchase

With the addition of Peach and Watermelon flavors, the DripDrop Zero Sugar lineup now comes in 4 flavors, which also include Lemon Lime and Passion Fruit. All four flavors are featured in the new Zero Sugar Variety Pack. All are available in 32ct pouches on DripDrop and Amazon.



Use code NEW20 at check out for 20% off a new DripDrop Zero Peach, DripDrop Zero Watermelon or DripDrop Zero Variety Pack.