(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces its TV broadcasts of its corporate interviews as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network ; the first show airs on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.



New to The Street airs Episode 554 on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored programming Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET; it features the following four (4) corporate interviews:

1). Decentralized Supercomputing – Dynex's (CRYPTO: DNX) ($DNX) interview with Clifford Mapp, an Independent Expert and Blockchain Pioneer.

2). Business Finance Firm – Coastal Kapital, LLC's interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

3). Coffee - NuZee, Inc.'s (NUZE) ($NUZE) interview with Masateru Higashida, Founder, Chairman, and CEO .

4). "The Business of Blockchain" segment with TV Host Jane King - Topic: "Winds of Change - Bitcoin Mining's Welcoming Ways," sponsored by Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc . (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR); interviews with Elliot David, Head of Climate Strategy at Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol , and Samantha Robertson, Director of Commercial Strategy at Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc.

New to The Street airs Episode 555 on the FOX Business Network on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT; it features the following five (5) corporate interviews:

1). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

2). Financial Marketplace Strategies – Blue Castle Ventures LTD's ($BCVD) interview with David Rojas, CEO/Founder .

3). Coffee - NuZee, Inc.'s (NUZE) ($NUZE) interview with Masateru Higashida, Founder, Chairman, and CEO .

4). Decentralized Supercomputing – Dynex's (CRYPTO: DNX) ($DNX) interview with Clifford Mapp, an Independent Expert and Blockchain Pioneer.

5). "The Business of Blockchain" segment with TV Host Jane King - Topic: "Winds of Change - Bitcoin Mining's Welcoming Ways," sponsored by Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc . (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR); interviews with Elliot David, Head of Climate Strategy at Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol , and Samantha Robertson, Director of Commercial Strategy at Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Clifford Mapp, an independent expert and blockchain pioneer, who talks about Dynex (CRYPTO: DNX) ($DNX) . As a decentralized supercomputer platform, Dynex's ecosystem is transforming and distributing the supercomputer and software industries. Clifford explains that only a handful of corporations and individuals can access supercomputers. Dynex aims to make supercomputer computation affordable, easy to use, and available to everyone and every industry. Over the next 6-12 months, Dynex expects its ecosystem to continue to mature through more network access growth and end-users. With current supercomputing access, Clifford anticipates that the Dynex Marketplace can possibly break world records on computational data. If such an event occurs, Clifford expects a considerable influx of end-users as a newly discovered technology platform. With speed, efficiencies, affordability, and access, end-users can obtain problem-solving solutions with Dynex's supercomputer services. The Company has an aggressive and talented staff of individuals determined to make Dynex's ecosystem user-friendly and will continue to roll out new technology innovations. Dynex allows individual and industry end-users access to supercomputers, providing them with complex quantum-level computation solutions at a fraction of the cost. There is no need for end-users to spend millions of dollars on hardware/software. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Dynex - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the New York Stock Exchange Studio, Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC , talks about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Jane and Kortney inform viewers about a new series coming to New to The Street, called "All Things Capital." The show will focus on alternative and traditional capital sources, banks, wealth management, venture capital, private equity funders, family offices, and other sources. As a co-host, Kortney will interview people who have successfully navigated complex and rigid approval processes to get capital for business operations and expansions. Interviews will include those who have used Coastal Kapital and discuss how those clients met their business capital needs and improved their business operations. Women business owners seem to have more problems raising capital. Kortney will dive into these issues, interview successful women, and discuss their businesses and what worked and didn't work in finding reliable capital sources. Coastal Kapital is different from traditional funding sources, and it's a non-bank and non-credit report funding source that takes a hands-on "Human" approach to capital needs. Traditional banks use a 1950s creditworthy method to make loan determinations. In today's high-tech world, this bank method doesn't work, especially for influencers, e-commerce, FinTech firms, and others that banks view unfavorably, denying loan applications. Coastal Kapital can offer solutions when other traditional funding sources deny capital to business owners. Kortney prides herself and her team on looking at individuals and their business models and will decide on capital loans. Coastal Kapital uses a different set of algorithmic calculations from those used by traditional banks. Coastal Kapital's system puts in other data sets that can develop a more comprehensive understanding of a business. Then, the team puts their "Human" approach to every client's capital needs with the objective of funding the client's business. Kostal Capital is successfully rolling out its affiliate program, which can offer its capital formation services nationwide. The new show, "All Things Capital," will focus on capital funding and other topics like tax strategies, entrepreneurism, mentorship, and leadership roles. Viewers can expect announcements on airing dates/times on the new show, "All Things Capital." The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital, LLC - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with Masateru Higashida , Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) ($NUZE) ("NuZee Coffee"). The Company leads in the co-packing for single-serve coffee formats, helping partners and other companies enter and expand into the single-serve coffee market. NuZee offers small coffee roasters to more prominent global brands, an end-to-end sustainable solution with flexibility and capacity to grow their market segments. Consumers want high-quality coffee, an on-the-go product that NuZee produces and sells globally, "Pour Over" and "Brew Bag" (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffee . Popularity for the product began in Japan and is now gaining acceptance with US consumers. Masateru explains the Company's single-serve Pour-Over coffee co-branding partnership with Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Brand. The Company has other co-branding relationships like the one with Stone Brewin , a prominent US craft beer company. Stone Brewing and NuZee see lots of synergies that can expand both companies' brands. Other opportunities exist globally as the Company evaluates direct marketing and co-branding strategies. Management is lowering costs from the reduced expenditures in fees paid to legal professionals, consultants, and non-performing advertisement firms. Throughout 2024, the Company believes revenues should increase on existing product lines from its sales/marketing campaigns while seeking more co-branding relationships in the US and globally. NuZee is working on new product innovations and will continue to grow its single-serve coffee product, which can be easily portable for travel, offices, and other events. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. - . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) ("Bitdeer") sponsors New to The Street's "The Business of Blockchain" segment. TV Host Jane King is with guests Elliot David, Head of Climate Strategy at Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (SBP), and Samantha Robertson, Director of Commercial Strategy at Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc., discussing the topic: " Winds of Change - Bitcoin Mining's Welcoming Ways." Wind, solar, hydro, new crypto mining techniques/technology, and market powers have significantly changed the Bitcoin mining industry's business practices and operational models. Elliot David explains that Bitcoin mining is a data center industry designed and organized to protect and secure the Bitcoin network. Miners constantly seek to become "Carbon Neutral" through innovations and renewable energy methods. Bitcoin mining is not energy intensive, as many believe. The energy usage is around 145 terawatts, about 0.25% of global emissions. Bitcoin mining has a small carbon footprint compared to other industries, like cement, which produces high carbon emissions. Bitcoin mining's approach to decarbonization makes it one of the friendliest climate asset-class industries. Samantha, an executive at Bitdeer, the segment's sponsor, gives some historical insight into the Company's Founder/Chairman, Jihan Wu . She described him as the "Warren Buffett of Bitcoin," a visionary and expert in understanding the Bitcoin commodity marketplace. Under his leadership, Bitdeer has 6-data centers globally: three in the US, two in Norway, and one in Bhutan. One of the Company's centers is in Texas, a state with the highest percentage of renewable energy creation. The Country of Bhutan is one of the largest sustainable hydroelectric renewable energy producers globally. In Norway, Samantha explains how Bitdeer's data center recycles the heat byproduct to provide energy for nearby greenhouses to produce food. Elliot talks about the partnership between Bitdeer and SBP, working with miners to access clean energy sources. SBP will access a miner's energy source to determine the % of renewable source inputs. After 3rd party validations, Proof-of-Work (POW), and other transparencies, SBP will issue a Sustainable Bitcoin Certificate (SBC) , utilized or sold to enhance further end-users and investors to reach ESG goals. SBP is not like a carbon credit that expires after being used to offset a carbon footprint; it's a transferable asset that represents the sustainability of one bitcoin. So, miners get 2-assets, BTC and SBC. Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol turns environmental sustainability into an appreciating commodity, supporting clean energy Bitcoin miners. Together, Bitdeer and SBP are innovators in the consent evolutionary Bitcoin marketplace. The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

On New to The Street, The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder , talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. Humans have nutritionally depleted around 50% of Earth's soil, reducing agricultural land's ability to sustain crop production. Livestock ranches and crop farmers in the US use around 1 billion acres of land to produce food. SGTM's HumiSoil product can take 1 ton of waste and convert it into usable organically nutrient-rich soil, creating a carbon credit. As a technologically advanced product, HumiSoil is a mix of humus and a catalyst that can restore soil's organic nutrients and create water hydration. When applied, it dramatically improves crop yields. SGTM has the exclusive rights to manufacture and market the HumiSoil product in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean Islands. With food insecurities and the increasing worldwide governmental regulations on farmers, fertile soil is finite, and innovations in agricultural management are a must. US throws out over 800M tons of food, and SGTM looks to provide innovations that can convert more food and agricultural waste into sustainable nutrient-filled soils. SGTM aims to capture carbon on 1 billion acres and provide full-scale sustainable outcomes. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd.'s ($BCVD) ("Blue Castle") Chief Executive Officer / Founder David Rojas talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company. As a leading strategic developer of financial products and educational services, Blue Castle Ventures, LTD is gaining brand recognition as a unique financial platform assisting its clients in their investment objectives and creating new innovative product/service verticals. In 2024, the Company will update its technology framework to allow more customers to access product and service options. David says Blue Castle is establishing itself in the US market and working on necessary regulatory approvals. More financial courses are becoming available for its clients to help provide more financial educational platforms, assisting clients to meet their financial objectives. The Company expects to continue to grow its client base from its asset-backed financial products , financial educational training courses, mortgages, digital art marketing, and other services. Blue Castle sees forthcoming upside demand from its AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform in the care-for-elders and anti-aging technology. The Company looks at current market trends and determines if entering other business verticals can meet clients' demands and generate profits. Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. All the Company's operations are in US dollars. The Company's blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. - . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Dynex (CRYPTO: DNX) ($DNX):

Dynex (CRYPTO: DNX) ($DNX) represents a cutting-edge neuromorphic computing platform built upon a revolutionary adaptable blockchain system. This decentralized neuromorphic supercomputing network executes calculations with unparalleled speed and efficiency, surpassing quantum computing limitations. Dynex is the world's first neuromorphic supercomputing blockchain based on its DynexSolve chip algorithm, a Proof-of-Useful-Work (PoUW) approach to solving real-world problems. PoUW miners participate on a decentralized network that can sometimes perform tasks at speeds greater than quantum computing. In December 2023, the Company officially launched the Dynex Marketplace - .

About Coastal Kapital, LLC :

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company's profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives have over 14 years of experience and relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral assets, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships as well as integrity - .

About NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) ($NUZE) "NuZee Coffee":

NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) ($NUZE) is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting, and blending to packing and packaging - .

About Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) ("Bitdeer")

Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ("Bitdeer") is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan - .

About Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (SBP):

Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol (SBP) has created a new environmental commodity that incentivizes clean energy Bitcoin miners and allows investors to reach their ESG goals while owning Bitcoin. SBP is on a mission to lead the sustainable Bitcoin revolution. The Company is unlocking Bitcoin's unique potential to become the most transparent and sustainable asset by creating a new environmental commodity derived from verified clean energy mining - .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.:

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering eco-friendly products and services. Through its partnership with VRM Biologik Group, SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, , SGTM's YouTube Channel and corporate videos - & .

About Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures, LTD . ($BCVD) provides clients in Canada and several countries globally the opportunity to access global markets with actively managed strategies that take advantage of the latest asset trends. The Company aims to level the playfield by bringing the same advantages and opportunities that high-net-worth individuals have to retail investors and reducing their exposure to the volatility and potential losses that a lack of knowledge of modern trends can cause. For four years, Blue Castle Ventures LTD has successfully designed strategies for momentum trading in stocks to the point that it grew almost three times during the pandemic, allowing the Company to debut in the digital assets world. The Company has launched its blockchain system capable of exchanging a Point Program, "Blue Castle Ventures Dollar" or "BCVD," and the bartering of "Digital Art" directly to USD dollars. The operation relies on regulated financial institutions in Canada and the US. These institutions provide The Company with banking, trading, payment, and brokerage services, allowing them to provide customers with the safest and most efficient approach - .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting, the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

...

1-917-330-2564

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at