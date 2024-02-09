Verbal Beginnings To Open New Early Intervention Comprehensive Autism Services Center In Annapolis, MD

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verbal Beginnings, a leading provider of comprehensive autism services , is thrilled to announce the opening of a new location in Annapolis, Maryland, serving the greater Anne Arundel County region. Set to open its doors in the summer of 2024, this state-of-the-art center will provide Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children aged 18 months to 6 years old. In addition to offering early intervention ABA therapy, the center will also provide Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), Occupational Therapy (OT), and various parent trainings and events, making Verbal Beginnings the provider of choice for families with children on the Autism Spectrum. With a commitment to maintaining a 1:1 ratio of care, the new center will continue to prioritize individualized attention and support for each child.



Annapolis Center Highlights



Address: 1750 Forest Drive, Suite 160, Annapolis, MD 21401

Capacity for over 50 families

1:1 Therapist to Child ratio

Accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence provider

Certified ACE instruction provider

ACQ accredited healthcare organization

Indoor and outdoor play areas Full Day and Half Day Program

Comprehensive Services Provided

Applied Behavior Analysis: Early intervention ABA therapy offering full-day and half-day individualized programs, promoting school readiness skills within an immersive social environment.

Speech-Language Pathology (SLP): Expert speech therapy services to support communication and language development.

Occupational Therapy (OT): Specialized occupational therapy services to enhance fine motor skills, sensory integration, and daily living skills.

Parent Training and Support: Monthly virtual education and training events for parents, community activities and events, plus other center-based activities open to families.

“After serving families through our existing Millersville center and in-home services, opening up our Annapolis center to extend support to even more families in Anne Arundel County was a natural next step,” stated Diana Wolf, Founder and co-CEO of Verbal Beginnings.“Opening a new center means reaching more families- and reaching more families means we can change more lives, which drives us forward every day,” she continued.

“By expanding our services to include Speech-Language Pathology and Occupational Therapy, Verbal Beginnings sets itself apart as a leading provider of comprehensive care for children on the Autism Spectrum,” said co-CEO Nick Chappell.“The new Annapolis center solidifies Verbal Beginnings' commitment to delivering exceptional and integrated services, further improving the lives of children with autism spectrum disorder and their families.”

More information is available at:

About Verbal Beginnings

Verbal Beginnings is a family-focused network of professionals providing exceptional comprehensive autism services to families across the MD, PA, DE, DC and NoVA region. A team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts develop individualized treatment programs to teach and increase communication, feeding, appropriate behavior, social skills, and adaptive living skills. Our team approach ensures that the most progressive techniques are used to meet each child's individual needs. Services include early intervention, feeding therapy, social skills development, diagnostics, after school and summer programs, in-home and center services, Speech and Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy and more. As an ACQ and BHCOE-accredited provider of ABA Therapy, VB is committed to changing lives one child at a time. One professional at a time.

