Promed Staffing Resources Earns Great Place To Work Certification For The Second Year Running

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProMed Staffing Resources , an esteemed leader in the healthcare staffing industry, is thrilled to announce its receipt of the coveted Great Place To Work certification for the second year in a row. This prestigious accolade, underscored by an extraordinary 85% employee approval rating, effortlessly eclipses the typical 57% rating garnered by US-based companies.A staggering 95% of employees have reported feeling warmly embraced upon joining ProMed. This statistic not only demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fostering a robust sense of community and inclusivity within our work environment but also serves as a testament to the nurturing and comforting ambiance we have strived to cultivate.Our Team: The Bedrock of Our SuccessMendy Hirsch, CEO of ProMed Staffing Resources, believes that the heart and soul of the company lie in its dedicated team members. "This certification reflects their unwavering dedication and the positive, empowering culture we've built together," he remarks.Zalman Goldman, President of ProMed, echoed this sentiment, asserting, "Our high approval rating and the strong sense of belonging articulated by our employees are unequivocal signs that we've succeeded in creating a work milieu where every individual feels cherished, inspired, and motivated."Vice President Maria Bingeman further elaborates, "This achievement is the fruit of a concerted effort. Every member of our team personifies the spirit of excellence and commitment that sets ProMed apart. As we commemorate this milestone, we look forward to furthering our mission of excellence in healthcare staffing, fueled by our dedicated team, and are excited to welcome new talent who will contribute to our ongoing success story.”Join Us in Our Pursuit of ExcellenceAs we stride forward on our path of growth, we extend a warm invitation to experienced recruiters or professionals with a sales background to join our nurse recruiting team. We offer local and travel part-time, full-time, and per diem positions for all RN specialties, social workers, allied clinicians, and support staff in New York, New Jersey, and across the nation.We invite you to be part of the ProMed Staffing Resources' team, not just making it a great place to work, but a phenomenal one. For more information about our available positions, please visit our website.About ProMed Staffing Resources:For over three decades, ProMed Staffing Resources has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional healthcare staffing solutions across NYC, NJ, Long Island, and the entire nation. Adhering to a commitment of providing top-tier healthcare staffing services, the company has proudly earned the Joint Commission's coveted Certified Gold Seal of Approval - a testament to its dedication to quality services tailored to the unique needs of its clinical staff and clients. ProMed Staffing Resources' innovative workforce solutions have placed highly skilled staff at some of the nation's leading healthcare organizations, ranging from premier hospitals and medical centers to long-term care facilities and school clinics.

