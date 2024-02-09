Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Trade Credit Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Trade Credit Insurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the trade credit insurance market size is predicted to reach $17.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the trade credit insurance market is due to a surge in the global import and export of goods and services. Europe region is expected to hold the largest trade credit insurance market share. Major players in the trade credit insurance market include Export Development Canada, AXA SA, American International Group Inc., Chubb Limited, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Trade Credit Insurance Market Segments

.By Component: Product, Services

.By Coverages: Whole Turnover Coverage, Single Buyer Coverage

.By Application: Domestic, Exports

.By Industry Vertical: Food and Beverages, IT and Telecom, Metals and Mining, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Other Industry Verticals

.By Geography: The global trade credit insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trade credit insurance refers to a useful financial risk management strategy that protects the business from damages incurred as a result of unpaid trade-related obligations. Trade credit insurance protection is used for providing products and services against any non-payment or delays in trade credit payments resulting from commercial or political risks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Trade Credit Insurance Market Characteristics

3. Trade Credit Insurance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Trade Credit Insurance Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Trade Credit Insurance Market Size And Growth

......

27. Trade Credit Insurance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Trade Credit Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

