Light Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Light Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Light Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the light electric vehicles market size is predicted to reach $124.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the light electric vehicles market is due to the rising demand for e-motorcycles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest light electric vehicles market share. Major players in the light electric vehicles market include Stellantis N.V., General Motors Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Nissan Motor Co.

Light Electric Vehicles Market Segments

.By Product: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

.By Component Type: Battery Pack, Electric motor, Motor controller, Inverters, Power controller, E-brakes controller, Power electronics

.By Power Output: Less than 6kW, 6-9 Kw, 9-15 Kw

.By Vehicle Type: e-ATV, e-bike, e-scooter, e-motorcycle, neighborhood electric vehicle, e-lawn mower, Electric industrial vehicle, Autonomous forklifts, Automated guided vehicles

.By Application: Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, Recreation and Sport, Commercial

.By Geography: The global light electric vehicles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A light electric vehicle or LEV refers to a land vehicle with two or three wheels, an electric motor, and an energy storage system like a battery or fuel cell. Its normal weight is less than 100kg. Most LEVs are e-bikes. These bikes have a throttle that allows for power-on-demand operation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Light Electric Vehicles Market Characteristics

3. Light Electric Vehicles Market Trends And Strategies

4. Light Electric Vehicles Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Light Electric Vehicles Market Size And Growth

......

27. Light Electric Vehicles Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Light Electric Vehicles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

