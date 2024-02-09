Hitcheck Responds To California Youth Football Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brain health screening and concussion awareness training

Mindful Players Project to collaborate with leaders in sports, technology and education

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mindful Players Project, launched by HitCheck in collaboration with leaders in sports, technology, and education in California, aims to prioritize the health and safety of youth athletes in the state. This initiative focuses on providing on-location brain health screening and concussion awareness training for all youth contact sports athletes in California.

“We want to emphasize the vision of creating a sports landscape in California where all youth contact sports prioritize brain health screening and concussion awareness training to safeguard athletes,” states Mike Piha, CEO and Co-Founder of HitCheck.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is also committed to improving player safety throughout the state and expressed support for strengthening safety in youth football in his response to Assembly Bill 734, which focuses on banning youth football for athletes ages 12 and under in California.

The Mindful Players Project is calling on active and former professional athletes to support this cause and help ensure the safety of youth athletes participating in sports. Interested individuals can contact the project via the website at mindfulplayers .

HitCheck, the leading cognitive technology company behind this initiative, has developed a mobile app that enables clinicians and trainers to baseline and screen for brain health using standardized cognitive testing methods. The app provides short, simple assessment exercises that users can take immediately whenever there is suspicion of injury. The app measures various aspects of brain performance and compares objective, quantitative results with prior performance to highlight changes that may require medical attention.

HitCheck is partnered with various organizations and institutions, including the US Military, Stanford University, Iowa State, Texas Youth Football, and others. The company also has medical and athletic advisors such as Davante Adams, Junior Bryant, Brent Jones, and others.

About HitCheck

Drawing on decades of medical research, HitCheck takes standardized cognitive testing methods and translates them into short, simple mobile assessment tests that users can take immediately whenever and wherever a head injury is suspected. Each test measures a specific aspect of brain performance, such as coordination, memory, reaction time, executive function, etc. Once the test is complete, the technology captures important data, records, and compares objective, quantitative results from prior performance, and highlights changes in brain functions that may require medical attention. HitCheck currently serves 500,000+ subscribers with customers in six countries including partnerships with Stanford University, Howard University, Baylor Scott & White Health, American Youth Football, Tennessee State Soccer Association and NFL Alumni Association. For more information on HitCheck visit: hitcheck or ...

