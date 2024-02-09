Olympic Hero Aims To Break 50M Freestyle Record In The Enhanced Games

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Australian gold medalist hopes to break swimming's 50m Freestyle record, potentially winning million-dollar prize.

Bold pledge involves pushing boundaries and embracing controversial methods to achieve superhuman feats in the pursuit of athletic excellence. Enhanced Games champions scientific progress in sports, offering awards for record-breaking achievements while

prioritising rigorous medical safety measures.

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Olympic hero and former world champion, James "The Missile" Magnussen , has announced that he plans to compete in the Enhanced Games and believes he can break swimming's most important world record – the 50m Freestyle.

The Enhanced Games, the modern reinvention of the Olympic Games that does not have drug testing, has confirmed that, if James Magnussen competes at the Enhanced Games and is the first enhanced athlete to break the natural 50m Freestyle world record, he will win a one million dollar prize (USD).

Olympian James Magnussen has won 16 medals in major international competitions: eight gold, five silver and three bronze, across the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and the Pan Pacific Championships. He was Australia's national champion for both the 50 and 100-metre Freestyle.

The Enhanced Games aims to demonstrate that, through science, backed by rigorous medical safety protocols, a new era of human potential can be safely

realised.

It is time to pay athletes and reward superhuman excellence.

In an interview with the Hello Sport podcast, James Magnussen stated: "They've said they have a billion-dollar person backing them. If they put up a million dollars for the 50 freestyle world record, I will come on board as their first athlete. I'll juice to the gills and I'll break it in six months... I would 100 per cent do it."

About the Enhanced Games:

The Enhanced Games are the Olympics of the future built on the belief that sports can be safer without drug testing. Backed by leading venture capitalists Christian Angermayer, Peter Thiel and Balaji Srinivasan, Enhanced is building a global sporting movement where athletes can compete in Track & Field, Aquatics, Gymnastics, Weightlifting and Combat Sports.

More information is available at Enhanced. Follow @enhanced_games on X for real-time updates.

Dr Aron D'Souza is the President of the Enhanced Games. He read law at Oxford University and has a PhD in intellectual property law.

Quotes attributable to Dr Aron Ping D'Souza, President of the Enhanced Games:

"James Magnussen is one of my sporting heroes. Watching him compete as a natural athlete at the 2012 London Olympics inspired me. Today, he inspires me as one of the first sporting heroes of science. Magnussen has the potential to show us what the human body, improved through science, is truly capable of."

"We have had an initial conversation with James and can publicly confirm the prize money that will inspire him and many other Olympic heroes to join the Enhanced Movement."

"When we spoke with James Magnussen, he assured us that he has the potential to set a new world record. We will connect him with our medical and enhancement advisors, to begin his enhancement journey – safely, legally, and under clinical supervision."

"I do not doubt that James Magnussen, so known for his tenacity, determination and giant 6 foot 7 inches form, can break swimming's most important world record."

"We will write James Magnussen a one million dollar cheque for breaking the 50-metre Freestyle world record at the Enhanced Games."

"There will be multiple million dollar prizes at the first Enhanced Games."

"The first enhanced athlete to publicly break Usain Bolt's world record will also get at least one million US dollars."

Media Contact:

