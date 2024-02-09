Digital Twin in Vehicle Manufacturing Market Size

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The key players operating in the market are Bosch Rexroth AG, ANSYS, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., PTC Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., IBM Corporation, Altair Engineering Inc., General Electric Company, SAP SE, and Siemens, are some of the market players operating in the global market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global digital twin in vehicle manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of the global digital twin in the vehicle manufacturing market is driven by advancements in technology such as IoT devices and sensors, as well as growing demand for predictive maintenance solutions.

Key Market Trends



Integration of AI and Machine Learning: Increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies within digital twin systems enables more advanced predictive analytics and optimization capabilities. This allows manufacturers to predict maintenance needs, optimize vehicle performance, and enhance production processes.

Expansion of IoT Connectivity: The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors in vehicles facilitates the collection of real-time data, enabling more comprehensive and accurate digital twin models. This enhanced connectivity allows for more precise monitoring of vehicle components, leading to improved maintenance strategies and overall operational efficiency. Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions: Growing adoption of cloud-based digital twin platforms offers scalability, flexibility, and accessibility to manufacturers. Cloud-based solutions enable seamless collaboration, data sharing, and remote access to digital twin models, enhancing collaboration among stakeholders and streamlining decision-making processes across geographically dispersed teams.



Key Market Insights



As per the type outlook, the product digital twin segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital twin in vehicle manufacturing market from 2024 to 2029

As per the application outlook, the predictive maintenance segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital twin in vehicle manufacturing market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North American region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029 Bosch Rexroth AG, ANSYS, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., PTC Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., IBM Corporation, Altair Engineering Inc., General Electric Company, SAP SE, and Siemens among others, are some of the key players operating in the global digital twin in vehicle manufacturing market



By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



System Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin Process Digital Twin



By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



Predictive Maintenance

Business Optimization

Product Design and Development Others

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



IoT

AI

ML

Simulation Tools Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America



The U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central and South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of MEA



