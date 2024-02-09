Datalogz Announces Sponsorship Of CDAO Financial Services 2024 In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CDAO Financial Services 2024

Datalogz announces its sponsorship of the 10th annual CDAO Financial Services 2024 event, emphasizing innovation in financial data analytics.

- Tina Bhatia, the Head of Business Development at DatalogzNEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Datalogz , the pioneer in ending BI sprawl for data-mature entities, is amongst the proud sponsors of the upcoming Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Financial Services 2024 event hosted by Corinium Global Intelligence. Slated for February 13-14, 2024, in the heart of New York City, this event is a beacon for industry leaders focused on the evolving landscape of financial data and analytics.BI sprawl is a problem that happens as data adoption increases. Many organizations use multiple business intelligence platforms, leaving them with thousands of dashboards while increasing the complexity and volume of data, reporting, and analytics.At the event, Datalogz will showcase the latest innovations in the business intelligence domain that help combat BI sprawl, offering hands-on demonstrations and insightful discussions. Meet the Datalogz team at Booth 3!The CDAO Financial Services 2024, now in its tenth year, is renowned for its role in shaping the future of data governance, big data innovations, AI integration, and digital transformation in financial services. As a sponsor, Datalogz is proud to support the exchange of innovative ideas and strategies that drive data-driven decision-making and growth in financial services.Datalogz's participation in this event underscores its commitment to empowering financial organizations with cutting-edge data analytics solutions. The startup endeavors to provide attendees a deep understanding of how business intelligence operations (BI Ops) is necessary to transform data into actionable insights, driving growth and efficiency in the financial sector."We are thrilled to be part of CDAO Financial Services 2024," said Tina Bhatia, the Head of Business Development at Datalogz. "This event aligns perfectly with our mission to enable data-driven innovation in the financial sector. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and sharing our expertise in BI Ops."To learn more about the event and Datalogz's participation, or to register, please visit the CDAO Financial Services website at .Datalogz had recently secured $5 million in funding led by GreatPoint Ventures, with participation from Graphene Ventures, Squadra Ventures, Berkeley Skydeck, Defined VC, Mana Ventures, and Trajectory Ventures, bringing the startup's total fundraising for 2023 to over $8 million.About DatalogzDatalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization's Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.

Tina Bhatia

Datalogz

...

