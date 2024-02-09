Birla Open Minds International School, Nashik's Annual Day Programme Empowering Minds, Celebrating Women

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nashik, Maharashtra, 10th February 2024 - Birla Open Minds International School, Nashik, is delighted to present its Annual Day Programme, "Tu Shakti hai: Women Empowerment," scheduled for February 10, 2024, starting from 5:45 p.m. at the school premises. The event will witness Dr. Sangeeta Pethkar, Director of the Nritya Sadhna Kala Academy, as the chief guest. Birla Open Minds is a pioneering educational organization committed to revolutionizing global education by providing cutting-edge solutions, empowering individuals and organizations, and ensuring universal access to high-quality education. Their unique selling proposition lies in offering all-inclusive support for schools.



The event promises to be inspiring, celebratory, and a homage to women's determined spirit. The program's topic, "Tu Shakti hai: Women Empowerment," aims to highlight women's strength, tenacity, and achievements in all aspects of life. This event is made possible through the invaluable guidance and support of Director Mr. Ashish Thakur and Mr. Gulshan Thakur, members of the school's management team.



Priyanka Choube, the esteemed Principal of Birla Open Minds International School in Nashik, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Our Annual Day Programme is significant because it not only showcases our students' talents and achievements but also serves as a platform to champion important societal issues. This year, we are proud to center our celebrations around the theme of women empowerment, recognizing the invaluable contributions of women to our society and emphasizing the importance of gender equality and inclusivity."



The Annual Day Programme will include a range of performances, such as cultural dances, musical renditions, theatrical presentations, and inspirational talks, all of which will celebrate the spirit of femininity and promote gender equality. Birla Open Minds International School extends a warm invitation to all members of the community to join in this memorable celebration of Women's Empowerment.

