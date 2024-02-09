(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Del Monte®

Fruit Refreshers®

and Take Root OrganicsTM Receive Top Honor for Product of the Year

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a winner of the Product of the Year awards, solidifying the company as a long-standing favorite following many years of winning products within various categories. The company this year won two awards: first in the healthy snack category for one of its newest innovations, Del Monte® Fruit Refreshers® and another in the meal ingredient category for Take Root OrganicsTM .

Continue Reading

Del Monte Foods Wins 2024 Product of the Year Award in Two Categories

Del Monte® Fruit Refreshers® received top honors in the healthy snack category

Take Root OrganicsTM was the favorite in the meal ingredients category

Post this

"At Del Monte Foods, we remain committed to providing high quality, nutritious and delicious foods that families can afford. We are thrilled to see our newest innovation, Del Monte Fruit Refreshers®, and our new organic tomato brand, Take Root OrganicsTM, receive nationwide recognition from shoppers," said Bibie Wu, Chief Marketing Officer. "Del Monte Foods has a proud legacy as a leader in the vegetables and fruits categories and we continue to bring innovation to meet the varied needs of our consumers' lifestyles."

Receiving top honors in the healthy snack category, Del Monte Foods' Fruit Refreshers are a refreshing fruit cup snack with levelled up flavors, both nourishing and perfect for on-the-go.

Each 7 oz. cup offers a one-two punch of great flavor and an excellent source of vitamin C. These convenient snacking solutions come in six refreshing flavors (Peaches in Honeysuckle Flavored Fruit Water, Pineapple & Mango in Prickly Pear Flavored Fruit Water, Grapefruit & Oranges in Pomegranate Flavored Fruit Water, Peaches & Chia in Strawberry Dragon Fruit Flavored Fruit Water, Red Grapefruit in Guava Flavored Fruit Water, and Pears & Chia in BlackBerry Flavored Limeade).

Winning in the meal ingredient category, Take Root OrganicsTM is a line of Certified USDA Organic, non-GMO canned tomatoes. Take Root Organics is accessibly priced so that families can more easily access organic products, grown with the utmost care by a select community of farms in Central California. The line includes

five organic products: tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, and whole-peeled tomatoes.

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a nationally representative survey conducted by research partner

Kantar , a global leader in consumer research. This year marked 16 years of the award in the U.S. and more than 30 years globally.

Del Monte Foods's Fruit Refreshers and Take Root Organics tomatoes are available at major national retailers like Walmart and Kroger. For more information and to locate a store near you, visit

and .

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been

driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root OrganicsTM and S&W®.

We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.



Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other

Del Monte

companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del

Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit



or

.

SOURCE Del Monte