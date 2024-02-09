Mississippi State University Leverages Blackbaud CRMTM To Drive Fundraising And Engagement Strategies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Blackbaud's Innovative Software Solution Helps Provide Holistic View of Constituents

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today shared how Mississippi State University's Division of Development and Alumni is using Blackbaud CRMTM for alumni engagement and to help drive fundraising efforts.

A Blackbaud customer since 2005, the Division of Development and Alumni at Mississippi State University serves its 161,000 living alumni and facilitates most fundraising activities. The Division needed a comprehensive, agile and adaptable CRM system for advancement and alumni engagement, and after carefully considering other CRM systems, knew that Blackbaud CRM met its unique needs .

"We wanted a sophisticated advancement CRM system that was strong out-of-the-box and that we could customize as our needs evolved," said Leann M. Markham, executive director of information services for the division. "Between all the vendors we evaluated, Blackbaud CRM was hands down everyone's favorite choice. It's all encompassing, and the open APIs allow us to easily integrate with other third-party software."

Blackbaud CRM's ability to be easily customized, configured, and integrated with third-party tools allows organizations to extend the already robust software's capabilities to further improve operational efficiencies. With Blackbaud CRM, staff across multiple departments operate within a single source of truth, giving everyone a holistic view of constituents like never before.

"The implementation of Blackbaud CRM itself was a smooth process, and even more impressive was how simple it was to integrate 360MatchPro from Double-the-Donation," said Markham. "The data presented is more comprehensive and easier to access and understand. We automated manual processes and expect to see an increase in dollars raised and matched in future fundraising campaigns."

Learn more about Blackbaud CRM here and find more Blackbaud customer stories here .

