Govexec And Nextgov/FCW Announce 2024 Federal 100 Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Winners will be recognized alongside the Government Hall of Fame inductees at GovExec's Evening of Honors Hosted in April

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovExec, the market-leading sales and marketing intelligence company for government leaders and contractors, unveiled today the winners of the 2024 Federal 100 Awards. Renowned as the most prestigious awards for the federal IT community, the Fed 100 recognizes a range of leaders who have pushed government operations forward through innovative tech approaches. Coordinated by Nextgov/FCW, which provides federal technology executives with the information, ideas and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business, the Fed 100 will be presented during GovExec's annual Evening of Honors Gala hosted for the first time at The Anthem in Washington DC on April 24, 2024.

From agency employees and members of the federal contracting sector to academics, independent watchdogs, and members of Congress, the Fed 100 is dedicated to reflecting the spectrum of changemakers driving the evolution of the federal IT space. Carrying on that tradition, this year's cohort consists of a broad pool of representatives from across the federal civilian enterprise, the Pentagon, government contractors and even two sitting Members of Congress. The 2024 winners include:



James Adams - Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Department of Energy

Ann Amrhein - Social Security Administration

Dan Anthony - Federal Reserve

Col. Robert Bailey - Department of the Navy

Yosry Barsoum - MITRE

Keith Baylor - Department of the Army

Lee Becker - Medallia

Barbara "Bobbie" J. Browning - Qualtrics

Jonathan K. Burgard - Department of the Navy

Beth Caswell - Department of the Navy

Bruce Caswell - Maximus

Guy Cavallo - Office of Personnel Management

Rep. Mike Collins - House of Representatives

Steven Costa - Air Force/U.S. Central Command

Karen Dahut - Google Public Sector

Kirsten Dalboe - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Ja'Nelle DeVore - Department of Agriculture

Drenan E. Dudley - Executive Office of the President

Michael Duffy - Department of Homeland Security

Ann Dunkin - Department of Energy

Sujey Edward - Octo, an IBM Company

Robert G. Efrus - Efrus Financial Advisors

Col. Vito Errico - U.S. Army

Jennifer Ewbank - Central Intelligence Agency

Prashant Gaur - Credence Management Solutions

Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy - U.S. Marine Corps

John Goodman - Accenture Federal Services

Dan Goslee - Verkada Corporation

Tamara Greenspan - Oracle Corporation

Justin Grimes - Office of Management and Budget

David Grundy - Department of Agriculture

Ross R. Guckert - Department of the Army

Jennifer L. Gustetic - NASA

Sonny Hashmi - General Services Administration

Paul Hasz - Department of Health and Human Services

Steven Hernandez - Department of Education

Lilian "Lilly" M. Herrera - Department of Homeland Security

Kendall Holbrook - Dev Technology Group

Karen Howard - Internal Revenue Service

Mark A. James - Department of Homeland Security

Martha P. Jasper - Department of Defense

Katharine Kelley - U.S. Space Force

Anisa Khandkar - General Services Administration

Krista Kinnard - Department of Labor

Erv K. Koehler - General Services Administration

Chris Kuang - General Services Administration

Jennifer Kuk - Executive Office of the President

Carissa Landymore - Department of Defense

John (Neal) Latta - Transportation Security Administration

Eric Leckey - Department of Homeland Security

Scott Levins - National Archives and Records Administration

Dennis M. Lucey - Akima

Clare Martorana - Office of Management and Budget

Dr. Edward Mays - Department of Homeland Security

Ryan E. McArthur - Department of Defense

Dr. Kelly M. McVearry - Bento Biology

Brian Merrick - Department of Justice

Adele Merritt - Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Christopher Mihm - National Academy of Public Administration

Renata Miskell - Department of Treasury

Seeyew Mo - Executive Office of the President

Chandler Morse - Workday

Jeff Myers - REI Systems, Inc.

Nicole Nemmers - Department of Defense

Anne Neuberger - National Security Council

RDML Seiko Okano - U.S. Navy

Melissa Palmer - HashiCorp Federal

Dovarius L. Peoples - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Alicia Ponegalek - Booz Allen Hamilton

Jason Prow - IBM

Kim Pugh - Department of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Jeffrey D. Pullen - U.S. Department of Justice

Dave Rey - Salesforce

Amy Ritualo - Department of State

Douglas Robertson - Small Business Administration

Alvaro E. Rodriguez - Defense Health Agency

Chuck Romine - Department of Commerce

Alex A. Sedillos - Department of Defense

Jared N. Shepard - Hypori

David Shive - General Services Administration

Nick Sinai - Insight Partners

Carey Smith - Parsons

Robert D. Snelick - Department of Commerce

Xavier M. Soosai - Department of Health and Human Services

Jen Sovada - SandboxAQ

Tom Stamos Zscaler

Rep. Haley Stevens - House of Representatives

Andrew Stettner - Department of Labor

Kyra M. Stewart - General Services Administration

Conrad Stosz - Office of Management and Budget

Amy Taylor - Department of the Treasury

George D. Thomas - Connected DMV

Matt Topper - UberEther

Timothy Tutt - Night Shift Development

Rosa M. Underwood - General Services Administration

Steve Walters - ServiceNow

CW5 Taylor Wells - Department of Defense

Stephanie L. Wilson - NetImpact Strategies

Cori Zarek - Office of Management and Budget Mya Zemlock - Dcode

"IT professionals are a fundamental part of our federal and government systems. It is their work that allows operations to not only run smoothly, but keep up with the pace of today's increasingly complex technical landscape," said Adam Mazmanian, executive editor, Nextgov/FCW. "The 2024 Fed 100 are working on the front lines of modernization, digital transformation and cybersecurity, and we are excited to celebrate them during the Evening of Honors Gala this Spring."

In addition to the Fed100, the 2024 Evening of Honors Gala will acknowledge the 2024 Government Hall of Fame inductees, a lineup of career public servants whose accomplishments have been monumental in creating positive impact in the nation's trajectory.

Sponsors of this special event include AT&T as the Government Hall of Fame Founding Underwriter, Carahsoft, SAIC, Salesforce, Presidio Federal, MITRE, WAEPA, PegaSystems, Ciena, Comcast, Increditek, Virtru, ASRC Federal, WWT and Intel. Learn more about the gala here .

