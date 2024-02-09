Govexec And Nextgov/FCW Announce 2024 Federal 100 Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Winners will be recognized alongside the Government Hall of Fame inductees at GovExec's Evening of Honors Hosted in April
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovExec, the market-leading sales and marketing intelligence company for government leaders and contractors, unveiled today the winners of the 2024 Federal 100 Awards. Renowned as the most prestigious awards for the federal IT community, the Fed 100 recognizes a range of leaders who have pushed government operations forward through innovative tech approaches. Coordinated by Nextgov/FCW, which provides federal technology executives with the information, ideas and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business, the Fed 100 will be presented during GovExec's annual Evening of Honors Gala hosted for the first time at The Anthem in Washington DC on April 24, 2024.
From agency employees and members of the federal contracting sector to academics, independent watchdogs, and members of Congress, the Fed 100 is dedicated to reflecting the spectrum of changemakers driving the evolution of the federal IT space. Carrying on that tradition, this year's cohort consists of a broad pool of representatives from across the federal civilian enterprise, the Pentagon, government contractors and even two sitting Members of Congress. The 2024 winners include:
James Adams - Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Department of Energy Ann Amrhein - Social Security Administration Dan Anthony - Federal Reserve Col. Robert Bailey - Department of the Navy Yosry Barsoum - MITRE Keith Baylor - Department of the Army Lee Becker - Medallia Barbara "Bobbie" J. Browning - Qualtrics Jonathan K. Burgard - Department of the Navy Beth Caswell - Department of the Navy Bruce Caswell - Maximus Guy Cavallo - Office of Personnel Management Rep. Mike Collins - House of Representatives Steven Costa - Air Force/U.S. Central Command Karen Dahut - Google Public Sector Kirsten Dalboe - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Ja'Nelle DeVore - Department of Agriculture Drenan E. Dudley - Executive Office of the President Michael Duffy - Department of Homeland Security Ann Dunkin - Department of Energy Sujey Edward - Octo, an IBM Company Robert G. Efrus - Efrus Financial Advisors Col. Vito Errico - U.S. Army Jennifer Ewbank - Central Intelligence Agency Prashant Gaur - Credence Management Solutions Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy - U.S. Marine Corps John Goodman - Accenture Federal Services Dan Goslee - Verkada Corporation Tamara Greenspan - Oracle Corporation Justin Grimes - Office of Management and Budget David Grundy - Department of Agriculture Ross R. Guckert - Department of the Army Jennifer L. Gustetic - NASA Sonny Hashmi - General Services Administration Paul Hasz - Department of Health and Human Services Steven Hernandez - Department of Education Lilian "Lilly" M. Herrera - Department of Homeland Security Kendall Holbrook - Dev Technology Group Karen Howard - Internal Revenue Service Mark A. James - Department of Homeland Security Martha P. Jasper - Department of Defense Katharine Kelley - U.S. Space Force Anisa Khandkar - General Services Administration Krista Kinnard - Department of Labor Erv K. Koehler - General Services Administration Chris Kuang - General Services Administration Jennifer Kuk - Executive Office of the President Carissa Landymore - Department of Defense John (Neal) Latta - Transportation Security Administration Eric Leckey - Department of Homeland Security Scott Levins - National Archives and Records Administration Dennis M. Lucey - Akima Clare Martorana - Office of Management and Budget Dr. Edward Mays - Department of Homeland Security Ryan E. McArthur - Department of Defense Dr. Kelly M. McVearry - Bento Biology Brian Merrick - Department of Justice Adele Merritt - Office of the Director of National Intelligence Christopher Mihm - National Academy of Public Administration Renata Miskell - Department of Treasury Seeyew Mo - Executive Office of the President Chandler Morse - Workday Jeff Myers - REI Systems, Inc. Nicole Nemmers - Department of Defense Anne Neuberger - National Security Council RDML Seiko Okano - U.S. Navy Melissa Palmer - HashiCorp Federal Dovarius L. Peoples - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alicia Ponegalek - Booz Allen Hamilton Jason Prow - IBM Kim Pugh - Department of Veterans Affairs Dr. Jeffrey D. Pullen - U.S. Department of Justice Dave Rey - Salesforce Amy Ritualo - Department of State Douglas Robertson - Small Business Administration Alvaro E. Rodriguez - Defense Health Agency Chuck Romine - Department of Commerce Alex A. Sedillos - Department of Defense Jared N. Shepard - Hypori David Shive - General Services Administration Nick Sinai - Insight Partners Carey Smith - Parsons Robert D. Snelick - Department of Commerce Xavier M. Soosai - Department of Health and Human Services Jen Sovada - SandboxAQ Tom Stamos Zscaler Rep. Haley Stevens - House of Representatives Andrew Stettner - Department of Labor Kyra M. Stewart - General Services Administration Conrad Stosz - Office of Management and Budget Amy Taylor - Department of the Treasury George D. Thomas - Connected DMV Matt Topper - UberEther Timothy Tutt - Night Shift Development Rosa M. Underwood - General Services Administration Steve Walters - ServiceNow CW5 Taylor Wells - Department of Defense Stephanie L. Wilson - NetImpact Strategies Cori Zarek - Office of Management and Budget Mya Zemlock - Dcode
"IT professionals are a fundamental part of our federal and government systems. It is their work that allows operations to not only run smoothly, but keep up with the pace of today's increasingly complex technical landscape," said Adam Mazmanian, executive editor, Nextgov/FCW. "The 2024 Fed 100 are working on the front lines of modernization, digital transformation and cybersecurity, and we are excited to celebrate them during the Evening of Honors Gala this Spring."
In addition to the Fed100, the 2024 Evening of Honors Gala will acknowledge the 2024 Government Hall of Fame inductees, a lineup of career public servants whose accomplishments have been monumental in creating positive impact in the nation's trajectory.
Sponsors of this special event include AT&T as the Government Hall of Fame Founding Underwriter, Carahsoft, SAIC, Salesforce, Presidio Federal, MITRE, WAEPA, PegaSystems, Ciena, Comcast, Increditek, Virtru, ASRC Federal, WWT and Intel. Learn more about the gala here .
About GovExec:
GovExec's data and insights set the standard for depth, accuracy, and impact for government leaders and contractors. GovExec provides data-driven strategic sales and marketing intelligence solutions that accelerate revenue growth to fuel market success. The platform is powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, reaching over 3.3 million government influencers each month.
