PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA NAMES 2024 AWARD WINNERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation

Reveals Top Products in 46 Categories

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Product of the Year USA , the largest consumer-voted awards program in the country focused on product innovation, announced today the winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Awards, which span across 46 trending categories. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar , a global leader in consumer research, the Product of the Year winners have all been awarded as the most innovative in their category.

2024 Product of the Year Winners

Continue Reading

Recognized as a globally established seal of approval,

Product of the Year has operated for 16 years in the United States, and over 30 years globally, supporting shoppers as a trusted guide to the best new products on the market, both online and in-store. With more consumers minding budgets and being more selective in their purchasing, the Product of the Year red seal is a distinctive mark

that helps consumers cut through the masses of product on shelves to locate the best new products that stand out in the points that matter, such as thoughtful design, quality and innovation. By allowing shoppers to easily identify the top trendsetting products on the market, voted on by 40,000 fellow consumers, the emblem also serves as a valuable marketing tool for brands to build consumer awareness, especially among competitors within their respected spaces.

"The significance of Product of the Year has reached new heights in 2024 as consumers enjoy unprecedented access to products, and the marketplace becomes more dynamic with strategic partnerships that amplify reach and impact," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "The Iconic Product of the Year Seal not only recognizes innovation but also signifies a powerful endorsement in the modern retail era, enhancing the winners' visibility and credibility in the marketplace. The 2024 award winners reflect the ever-changing trends in the American market while also highlighting outstanding features in function, design, packaging, or ingredients. As a company, we are enthusiastic about maintaining our position at the forefront of recognizing and celebrating these remarkable products."

From food and beverage, personal care, household products, pet care and more, the 46 winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Award include:



Allergy | Astepro Allergy– Bayer

Baby Care | Boudreaux's Butt Paste® Butt Barrier Ointment – Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Bathroom Essentials | Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear – Procter & Gamble

Bread | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf – ALDI Inc.

Breakfast | Quaker Fruit Fusion Instant Oatmeal – PepsiCo

Car Care | Black Magic Graphene Wheel & Tire Cleaner – ITW Global Brands

Cat Litter| Purina Tidy Cats Tidy Care Comfort – Nestle Purina

Cereal |

Quaker Chewy Granola –

PepsiCo

Chocolate | Kinder Chocolate – Ferrero

Cooking Essentials | ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Spray Oil – ALDI Inc.

Digestive Health | Zantac 360° Maximum Strength Cool Mint Tablets – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare US

Dish Detergent | Finish® Ultimate Automatic Dishwasher Detergent – Reckitt



Dog Treat | Yummy Combs Flossing Dog Treat – Pet's Best Life LLC

Feminine Care | Playtex Sport Tampons – Edgewell Personal Care LLC

Floor Cleaning | Swiffer Powermop – Procter & Gamble

Functional Health | BareOrganics Superfood Coffee – Diya Beauty & Wellness

Hair Treatment | Schwarzkopf Keratin Blonde – Henkel

Hand Soap | DialR Hand Soap Portfolio – Henkel

Hard Seltzer | Truly Red, White & Tru – Boston Beer Company

Healthy Beverage | Blender Bites – Blender Bites (Holdings) Limited

Healthy Snack | Del Monte Fruit Refreshers – Del Monte Foods Inc

Home Protection | TAMKO Building Products Titan XT – TAMKO Building Products LLC

Home Solutions | ZeroWater Ready-Read Water Filter Dispenser – Zero Technologies, LLC

Immediate Relief | Vyral Defense Carbonated Crystals – 501 Nutrition, LLC

Immunity | Nature's Way Sambucus Immune Gummy – Nature's Way

Juice | ALDI-exclusive Nature's Nectar OJ Blends – ALDI Inc.

Kitchen Essentials | Finish® Jet Dry Rinse Aid – Reckitt

Laundry Detergent | all(R) sensitive fresh – Henkel

Mattress | Cloverlane Hybrid Firm Mattress – Resident Home

Meal Ingredient | Take Root Organics – Take Root Organics

Meat Entree | Boar's Head® FireSmith(TM) Flame Grilled Chicken Breast -

Frank Brunckhorst Co, LLC (Boar's Head Brand)

Non-Chocolate Candy | SKITTLES Littles – Mars

Pain Relief | Motrin Dual Action with Tylenol – Kenvue

Pasta | ALDI-Exclusive Priano Hearty Ravioli – ALDI Inc.

Personal Grooming | BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Disposable Razors – BIC Corporation

Personal Hygiene | Dial Cocoa Butter & Orange Extract Exfoliating Body Wash – Henkel

Pest Control | STEM Flying Insect Light Trap – S.C. Johnson

RTD Cocktail | Absolut and Ocean Spray® Vodka-Cranberry RTD Range – Pernod Ricard USA

Salty Snack | Pringles Harvest Blends – Kellogg Company (Pringles)

School Supplies | BIC Break-Resistant Mechanical Pencil – BIC Corporation

Small Appliance | VIVID 7 QT Full Color Display Air Fryer – Kalorik

Specialty Dairy | Organic Valley Reduced Fat Eggnog – Organic Valley

Spirits | Buchanan's Pineapple – Diageo North America PLC

Wellness Supplement | Neuriva Ultra – Reckitt

Wine| ALDI-Exclusive Belletti Prosecco– ALDI Inc. Wiper Blade | Rain-X® Rugged Truck & SUV Wiper Blades – ITW Global Brands

The 46 winners of the 2024 Product of the Year Awards

were revealed at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 8th at Tribeca 360° in New York City. The celebration kicked off with a red carpet, followed by a night full of entertainment with Saturday Night Live Alums, Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat, hosting the Award Show, as well as a performance by American Idol Season 18 winner Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz, followed by an afterparty sponsored by Absolut.

In tandem with the winner announcement, the 2024 Product of the Year winners are currently featured in a

shoppable article on PEOPLE Online

created in partnership with Dotdash Meredith, the largest digital and print publisher in America. Additionally, Ensemble IQ , a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and CBD Retail Insights, has also shared the news of the 2024 winners in respective categories.

Enter the 2024 Product of the Year Sweepstakes, here,

for a chance to win a selection of the 2024 Product of the Year Award winners.

For further information about the 2024 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa and follow along on social media with #POYUSA2024 on Instagram , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn .

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago,

POY currently operates in over 43 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.

Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness.

Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years.

For more information, visit productoftheyearusa .

About Kantar :

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

MEDIA CONTACT

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE Product of the Year USA