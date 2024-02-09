Awaken Hope, Embrace Healing: The Multiple Sclerosis And Neuroimmune Summit 2.0

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Free Online Event That Unveils Cutting-Edge Approaches Reversing Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neuroimmune Conditions

The Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmune Summit 2.0 is a premier virtual event that provides hope, knowledge, and support for people with multiple sclerosis and other neuroimmune conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Discover the latest in treating root causes of neuroimmune conditions, managing neurological pain, and preventing decline through diet, exercise, and medication management. Open to everyone and free of charge, this summit makes vital knowledge accessible to people with neuroimmune conditions worldwide, aiming to empower them toward a future of good health and independence.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks , a pioneering platform dedicated to advancing health, wellness, and medicine knowledge, is proud to announce Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmune Summit 2.0 . This groundbreaking virtual event serves as an important platform for people grappling with multiple sclerosis and other neuroimmune conditions, offering a beacon of hope and a wealth of knowledge. Set to take place from August 20 to 26, 2024, this summit offers free online access to everyone interested in the latest breakthroughs in holistic and natural treatments for neuroimmune conditions.

will feature a comprehensive range of topics, including the hidden environmental drivers of neuroimmune issues and how to optimize your nutrition for immune function. It will be hosted by a board-certified functional medicine practitioner who also thrives with multiple sclerosis: Terry Wahls, MD .

Dr. Wahls brings to the summit a unique perspective on neuroimmune conditions having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She was once confined to a tilt-recline wheelchair for four years but now rides her bike to work every day. She pioneered a unique protocol that combined dietary changes, functional medicine, and lifestyle modifications. Her work has been recognized with the Institute for Functional Medicine's Linus Pauling Award, a testament to the power of her innovative approaches in overcoming multiple sclerosis.

This event serves as another stepping stone in her mission to inspire patients with neuroimmune conditions to feel empowered and take action to regain their health independence.

is set to interview dozens of experts in neuroimmune conditions to discuss how to treat their root causes, reverse chronic symptoms, and address cognitive decline. Some recognizable names in the speaker lineup include:



David Perlmutter, MD, FACN, ABIHM : A board-certified neurologist and six-time New York Times best-selling author. He serves on the board of directors and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. He also serves as a member of the editorial board for the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and has published extensively in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including Archives of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and The Journal of Applied Nutrition.

Monisha Bhanote, MD, ABOIM, FCAP : An esteemed physician with five medical board certifications, distinguishing her among the nation's luminaries in integrative medicine, functional culinary medicine, cytopathology, and clinical pathology. Supplementing her core specializations, she has attained certifications in mindfulness-based stress reduction, plant-based nutrition, culinary medicine, yoga, and Ayurveda. Folake Taylor, MD : An internal medicine physician and a fellow of the American College of Physicians, turned multiple sclerosis recovery expert and educator. She was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis, and her determination to beat this condition led her to discover how to recover from disability using nutrition and holistic adjunctive practices. She no longer uses a transport chair, scooter, walker, or cane for mobility, and her cognition continues to improve.

The Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmune Summit 2.0 isn't just any online event. It's a movement towards empowerment, education, and taking control of one's health. Participation is free, ensuring that everyone has access to this life-changing information.

