Welcome Aria! Uppababy Unveils The Lightest Infant Car Seat To The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aria is defining new standards of safety & convenience at just under 6 lbs.

ROCKLAND, Mass., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby delivers the next generation in safety, innovation, and enhanced comfort in the new year with the launch of their first-ever lightweight infant car seat, Aria - the lightest on the market at just 5.9 lbs. With its featherweight construction, the Aria was designed to redefine standards of portability and convenience for mobile parents who are always on the go and looking for the lightest option on the market. UPPAbaby is also releasing an updated version of the high back booster seat, Alta V2.

UPPAbaby Aria Infant Car Seat

Continue Reading

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:



New and expecting parents researching the ideal infant car seat for their active lifestyle should look no further than Aria. Its strong yet lightweight build, coupled with

SmartSecure® technology, Anti-Rebound+ Panel, and extra-large extended canopy provides a safe and comfortable ride for baby while offering unparalleled ease for parents. From taking ride-shares to driving through the burbs, Aria offers the best of both worlds with or without the base. The latest and lightest addition to the UPPAbaby car seat family includes innovative features such as:



Lightest on the market weighing in at just under 6 lbs.

Featherlight shell with EPP foam and ergonomic aluminum carry handle designed for added stability and optimum portability

No-Rethread 5-point Harness for hassle-free adjustment as baby grows

Adjustable headrest for a more accurate and customized fit as baby grows

Included load leg base for additional stability and energy absorption

Extra-large canopy with back panel ventilation and pop out extended sunshade

DualTechTM fabric and foams are fire retardant free

GREENGUARD ® Gold Certified to support healthier air quality and low chemical emissions Direct attachment for Vista® and Cruz® strollers + convenient adapters available for the Minu® and Ridge®

Aria will be available in four DualKnitTM fashions from our CleanTech TM collection, including Anthony (grey with chestnut leather handle), Greyson (charcoal mélange with saddle leather handle), Gwen (green with saddle leather handle) and Jake (charcoal with black leather handle) and will retail for $349.99. Both the foam and DualKnit fabric are fire-retardant-free. Aria passed the latest frontal and side impact protection** testing that sets forth new performance requirements for child restraints systems. ** FMVSS 213a & 213b

Veteran parents with energetic elementary school kids and independent pre-teens will appreciate the enhanced, premium Alta V2 High Back Booster Seat. The Alta V2 was designed to deliver style, comfort, and ease of installation for busy parents, while also providing enhanced safety features and protection for growing children. Alta V2 updated features will include:



Simple SecureFitTM Belt Routing System to ensure proper vehicle belt fit

Seven-position, Active Support Headrest for growing children

Side Impact Protection Pods that absorb and disperse crash forces

Removable, dishwasher safe included cup holder

Ergonomic dual armrests engineered for enhanced interaction and arm support

SafeTech TM fabric is fire-retardant-free GREENGUARD ® Gold Certified to support healthier air quality and low chemical emissions

The Alta V2 will be available in four SafeTechTM fashions from our CleanTech TM collection including Jake (black mélange), Greyson (grey mélange), Iris (grey mélange and lavender accent) and Kavneer (almond mélange) and will retail for $179.99.

Consumers interested in learning more and purchasing the Aria infant car seat or Alta V2 High Back Booster Seat can visit

uppababy or head to one of the four Hub Service Center & Showroom locations in Boston, MA, Brooklyn, NY, Santa Monica, CA or Toronto, Ontario. Both car seats will be available for purchase in March 2024 in the US and April 2024 in Canada.

For more information, visit

and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn (UPPAbaby ) ,

Instagram (@uppababy ), and Facebook (@UPPAbaby ).

To Stay in The Know for all product and company updates, sign up for the UPPAbaby newsletter at: .

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

SOURCE UPPAbaby