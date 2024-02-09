Bravo Multinational, Inc. Forges Ahead Into Streaming Entertainment Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bravo's innovative platform, TVee NOWTM, expecting to launch in Q1 2024, offers streaming services with a diverse range of linear and on-demand content including exclusive music and comedy performances

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) ($Bravo) (“Bravo” or the“Company”) announces it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the“Agreement”) to acquire the assets of Streaming TVEE, Inc., thus solidifying its entry into the dynamic world of streaming.



“Fueling this transformative journey is a commitment to technical innovation, where state-of-the-art features and cutting-edge technology converge to create a seamless and immersive streaming experience. Viewers can expect a user-friendly interface, enhanced streaming quality, and innovative features that elevate the entertainment quotient,” says Grant Cramer (IMDb ), CEO of Bravo.

This strategic move establishes the business foundation for its previously announced flagship offering, aptly named TVee NOWTM (the“Platform”), slated for Beta launch in Q1 2024, the new streaming service will be available directly to consumers via the web on any Connected TV (CTV), smartphone or tablet. The Company is actively launching TVee NOWTM applications, which will be available for download in the Roku Channel Store, Apple Store, and Google Play Store (formerly the Android Market).

TVee NOWTM intends to offer linear TV, often referred to as traditional broadcast TV, which encompasses cable and satellite networks through a joint venture with Pythia Experiences currently set to close at a later date . The Platform will also extend an array of on-demand content, including but not limited to, movies, series/shows, concerts, comedy specials, events, and more – all at no or low-cost to its viewers. TVee NOWTM also plans to supplement its own slate of original and exclusive content.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey, and I'm particularly excited to collaborate with David McKillop (IMDb ) (Bravo's newest addition to the Bravo Advisory Board ), as we dive into unique programming tailored to our various audiences.“Said Frank Hagan, President of Bravo .

A key highlight of the Agreement includes Streaming TVEE's recent acquisition of MWP Entertainment Group's (“MWPEG”) video property assets, which includes exclusive rights, image and likeness, label waivers, and exploitation rights for streaming of 117 high-definition music and comedy performances, each offering a director's cut and multiple camera perspectives. Some music artists on the list include H.E.R. , Jane's Addiction , Snoop Dogg , and Moonalice ; along with comedic performances from Bill Burr , Jim Gaffigan , Kristen Schaal , Rob Delaney , and more.

Michael Williams, owner of MWPEG, states,“This invaluable original footage will allow Bravo to recreate shows in diverse formats, which can showcase these concert films in a compelling full-feature format. While music is a significant genre planned to be available on TVee NOWTM, it's just one facet of the diverse entertainment experiences we aim to offer our streaming communities.”

The Agreement includes acquiring the license of OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming technology which is a hybrid model comprised of Advertising-based Video-on-Demand (AVOD), utilizing programmatic advertising through ad servers, and Subscription-based Video-on-Demand (SVOD), which the Company plans to offer at competitive rates compared to other services.

“This marks a pivotal moment for Bravo,” says COO of Bravo, Kayla Slick .“Having a robust technical foundation is paramount for us, with our goal of establishing multi-level monetization. It's an exciting step towards building a sustainable and rewarding ecosystem for everyone involved.”

About Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO):

Bravo Multinational, Inc . (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO) is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience.

About Streaming TVEE, Inc.:

Streaming TVEE, Inc. stands at the forefront of licensed streaming technology, currently in Beta testing TVee NOWTM on and the Roku Channel Store. Beyond entertainment, Streaming TVEE is committed to social impact through strategic partnerships with philanthropic organizations, actively contributing to community development. The company envisions a world where entertainment transcends boundaries and enriches lives, striving to redefine the digital entertainment landscape while making a positive difference in society.

About MWP Entertainment Group:

MWP Entertainment Group, LLC (MWPEG) was co-founded by Michael Williams, an advanced music, production, marketing and technology leader. The company is a content-driven live, immersive, experiential event, digital rights management and content production company that utilizes the most advanced technologies in audio, visual effects, prime intelligence and displays to help create and launch the next evolution in immersive content experiences for audiences, live and mobile. MWPEG's mission is to redefine the live entertainment experience through the use of state-of-the-art technology, shaped by the innovation and experience of a creative team dedicated to enhancing and protecting the integrity of the creative process, from concept to audience, and for the end-user experience.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans, and prospects for Bravo's business and operations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Bravo's forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and Bravo disclaims any duties to supplement, update or revise such statements on a going forward basis whether as a result of subsequent developments, change or expectations or otherwise. In connection with the“safe harbor” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Bravo is identifying certain forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the Important factors that could cause further events or results to vary from those addressed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties arising from the ability of Bravo to successfully manage the assets; uncertainties relating to the ability to realize the expected benefits of the business plan; unanticipated or unfavorable regulatory matters; general economic conditions in the industry in which the company operates, and other risk factors as discussed in other Bravo filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

