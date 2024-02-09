(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9 February 2024
The EIB publishes The EIB Group Operational Plan 2024-2026
Today, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has published the EIB Group Operational Plan 2024-2026.
It can be viewed on the EIB website at: The EIB Group Operational Plan 2024-2026
ENDS
