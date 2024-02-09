Tire Recycling Downstream Products Industry Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts And Competitive Analysis To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global tire recycling downstream product market is expected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global tire recycling downstream product market looks promising with opportunities in the cement manufacturing, pulp & paper mill, utility boiler, construction & infrastructure, sports complex & play ground, and tire & rubber markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high performance road construction materials, growing trend of scrap tires, and rising awareness towards the benefits of tire recycling.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies tire recycling downstream product companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market Insights



Rubber powder is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it can repurposed, reworked, or manually fashioned into new goods.

Within this market, construction & infrastructure is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising demand for high-performance road construction materials so as to avoid cracks and holes. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing industrialization and urbanization in developing economies like China and India.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by Product

3.3.1: Tire-Derived Fuel

3.3.2: Tire-Derived Aggregate

3.3.3: Rubber Mulch

3.3.4: Steel

3.3.5: Rubber Powder

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by Recycling Technique

3.4.1: Pyrolysis

3.4.2: Shredding

3.5: Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by End Use

3.5.1: Cement Manufacturing

3.5.2: Pulp & Paper Mills

3.5.3: Utility Boilers

3.5.4: Construction & Infrastructure

3.5.5: Sports Complex & Play grounds

3.5.6: Tire & Rubber

3.5.7: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by Region

4.2: North American Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market

4.2.2: North American Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by End Use: Cement Manufacturing, Pulp & Paper Mills, Utility Boilers, Construction & Infrastructure, Sports Complex & Play grounds, Tire & Rubber, and Others

4.3: European Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market

4.3.1: European Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by Product: Tire-Derived Fuel, Tire-Derived Aggregate, Rubber Mulch, Steel, Rubber Powder, and Others

4.3.2: European Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by End Use: Cement Manufacturing, Pulp & Paper Mills, Utility Boilers, Construction & Infrastructure, Sports Complex & Play grounds, Tire & Rubber, and Others

4.4: APAC Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market

4.4.1: APAC Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by Product: Tire-Derived Fuel, Tire-Derived Aggregate, Rubber Mulch, Steel, Rubber Powder, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by End Use: Cement Manufacturing, Pulp & Paper Mills, Utility Boilers, Construction & Infrastructure, Sports Complex & Play grounds, Tire & Rubber, and Others

4.5: ROW Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market

4.5.1: ROW Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by Product: Tire-Derived Fuel, Tire-Derived Aggregate, Rubber Mulch, Steel, Rubber Powder, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by End Use: Cement Manufacturing, Pulp & Paper Mills, Utility Boilers, Construction & Infrastructure, Sports Complex & Play grounds, Tire & Rubber, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by Recycling Technique

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Tire Recycling Downstream Product Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Liberty Tire Recycling

7.2: Ragn-Sells

7.3: ResourceCo

7.4: Lakin Tire West

7.5: L & S Tire Company

7.6: Probio Energy

7.7: Renelux Cyprus

7.8: Globarket Tire Recycling

7.9: Emanuel Tire

7.10: Tire Disposal & Recycling

