On February 13, 2024 at 11:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:





Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the Imperial Petroleum Inc. website (). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of eleven vessels. Nine vessels in the water – five M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and two handysize dry bulk carriers with a total capacity of 628,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and two additional tankers – one aframax and one product tanker which will be delivered up until the end of February 2024. Following these deliveries, the Company will own a fleet with an aggregate capacity of 791,716 dwt. Imperial Petroleum Inc.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols“IMPP” and“IMPPP,” respectively.

Company Contact:

Fenia Sakellaris

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

