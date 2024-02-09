Arab Americans Commemorate National Arab American Heritage Month--April 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Initiative Commemorates Arab Americans' Significant Contributions to American Society

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This April, the Arab America Foundation will formally recognize Arab Americans' achievements by commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) .Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events commemorating our community's rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.In 2023, the President of the United States recognized April as National Arab American Heritage Month with a historic proclamation. In 2023, Congress, the U.S. Department of State, and 47 state governors issued proclamations commemorating the initiative. Additionally, the following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois, Oregon, Virginia, Indiana (Senate), and California.This year, there are several states where Arab Americans are seeking permanent legislation designating April as National Arab American Heritage Month. Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Rhode Island are pursuing legislation. Finally, in 2023, 144 municipalities, counties, and school districts issued proclamations commemorating the initiative.Warren David, Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation, underscored that“this initiative celebrates Arab Americans' significant contributions across various sectors, from public service to the arts.” He elaborated, stating,“Amidst the current Middle East crisis, it's crucial to combat misconceptions about Arabs and Arab Americans. National Arab American Heritage Month fosters cultural understanding and inspires Arab Americans to contribute to America's diverse fabric.”Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.If you would like to help us mobilize the community for NAAHM, please get in touch with Dr. Amal David or call 877-272-2944Proclamations:Arab America Foundation state teams are acquiring proclamations from governors, state legislators, mayors, and county executives nationwide. New proclamations for 2024 will be announced in the coming months.For a list of 2023 proclamations, click here.Sponsorship:Sponsorship of National Arab American Heritage Month 2024 (including Diversity Training Workshops)The Arab America Foundation welcomes corporate participation as a sponsor to celebrate Arab American heritage and enhance the understanding of Arab identity and culture in America through the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative. Sponsorships include the Arab America Foundation's diversity training workshop designed to help corporations educate their workforce and achieve DEI objectives within the Arab American community. Through this workshop, participants can gain insights into the community's history, immigration, culture, traditions, and significant issues.For information about National Sponsorship and DEI Workshops, CLICK HERE or call the Arab America Foundation at 877-272-2944Educator's Curriculum KitEducation KitArab America Foundation offers The Educator's Curriculum Kit, which highlights the history of Arab migration to America, geographic understanding of the Arab world, Arab American diversity in faith and language, interesting customs and traditions, issues affecting our community, and our many achievements in business, politics, education, and more. The Educator's Curriculum Kit is available for school educators. For more information, please get in touch with Dr. Amal David.ResourcesArab America Foundation is committed to gathering and promoting the community's events and stories through Arab America and social media platforms during April. Every week, Arab America will feature cultural events throughout the US on our events page and share compelling success stories of Arab Americans on our blog page. Additionally, Arab America has compiled a resource guide listing resources and content regarding the Arab and Arab American identity and culture.About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation ( ) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans

