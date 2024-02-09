Plan To Attend The Ogden Spring Home Show: February 16 February 18, 2024, At The Golden Spike Event Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

OGDEN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos , the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Ogden Spring Home Show: February 16th through February 18th at the Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Ogden and surrounding communities, the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, lighting, kitchen and bathroom renovations and more will be participating at the Ogden Spring Home Show.

Ogden residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Show. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the Ogden Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday February 16, 2024 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm; on Saturday February 17, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm; and on Sunday February 19, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Golden Spike Event Center is located at 1000 1200 W St, Ogden, UT 84404. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at



