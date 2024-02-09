Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Soars: Projected To Reach $7938.2 Billion By 2031 With A 26.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market generated $784.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7,938.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The pandemic had a negative impact on the market as international trade came to standstill. Moreover, transportation of e-commerce products from one country to another was stopped which hampered the market growth.

However, as the trade relations among countries are improving, the demand for cross-border channels will increase.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market based on offering, payment method, category, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on category, the apparel and accessories segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare and nutrition segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on end user, the adults segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the others segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of offering, the assorted brands segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the in-house brands segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

Based on payment method, the credit/debit cards segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the internet banking segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast peri global cross-border B2C e-commerce market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Europe is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market analyzed in the research include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anchanto Pte. Ltd., BoxMe, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fruugo Ltd., Joybuy, SIA Joom, Paypal, pinduoduo, and Shein.

The report analyzes these key players in the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cross-border B2C E-Commerce market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing cross-border B2C E-Commerce market opportunity .

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cross-border B2C E-Commerce market forecast assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cross-border B2C E-Commerce market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Category

Apparel and Accessories

Personal Care and Beauty

Entertainment and Education

Healthcare and Nutrition

Food and Beverage

Others

End User

Adults

Teenagers/Millennial

Senior Citizens

Others

Offering

Assorted Brands

In-House Brands

Payment Method

Digital Wallets

Internet Banking

Others

Credit/Debit Cards

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

