Big Dan's Car Wash: Celebrating Customer-Centric Excellence With The 2023 Best Of Georgia Award

Founded by Big Dan's son, Jarrett Shadday, Big Dan's Car Wash has evolved from a single site into a robust chain of 18 locations with 15 more under construction. Each location embodies the principle that Big Dan himself championed: "We truly want Big Dan's to be a place where car washing is a pleasure." This philosophy elevates the mundane task of car washing into an enriching experience, prioritizing the value and respect for both customers and employees. This human-centric approach is a rarity in today's fast-paced service industry and stands as a cornerstone of Big Dan's operational success.



Big Dan's Car Wash offers an array of services tailored to meet diverse needs, merging convenience with unparalleled quality. Their facilities, equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensure every vehicle is treated with the utmost care. However, the real differentiator for Big Dan's is their unwavering focus on people. Embracing Big Dan's wisdom, the team believes that "car washing isn't just about washing cars – it's about people and treating folks with respect and kindness."



The receipt of the Best of Georgia Award, a recognition voted for by customers, is a significant milestone for Big Dan's Car Wash. It reflects not only the excellence of their service but also the deep-seated trust and loyalty they have fostered within their community. This award is more than an honor; it is a reflection of the company's persistent efforts to uphold high standards in service and customer relationships.



Taking care of your car through regular washing is essential. It helps maintain the car's appearance, preserving the vehicle's paintwork and preventing rust. Regular washing removes dirt, grime, and potentially harmful substances like bird droppings and tree sap, which can cause damage over time. A well-maintained car often has a higher resale value. Moreover, regular cleaning can also improve driving safety by ensuring clear visibility through clean windows and mirrors.



Looking to the future, Big Dan's Car Wash carries forward the legacy of its founder and the aspirations of its customers. The Best of Georgia Award is not just a recognition of past achievements but a catalyst for ongoing excellence, inspiring the company to elevate their services further. At Big Dan's, every visit is more than a simple transaction; it is an opportunity to provide a pleasant and memorable experience for all.



About Big Dan's Car Wash

Founded by Jarrett Shadday in 2020, Big Dan's Car Wash is a leading car wash chain in Georgia, known for its exceptional service and customer-centric approach. With 18 locations in three states, the company continues to expand and innovate, delivering top-tier car care experiences across the state.



