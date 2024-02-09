Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye Agree To Bolster Co-Op On Transport Corridors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 9. Kyrgyzstan and
Türkiye have agreed to continue their active work on transport
corridors connecting the two countries, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Transport of Türkiye, the issue was
discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz Minister of Transport and
Communications Tilek Tekebaev and Turkish Minister of Transport and
Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu in Ankara (Türkiye).
The parties discussed current issues of cooperation between
Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye in the transportation sector. The ministers
also discussed simplifying the process of obtaining permits for
international freight transportation and digitizing transportation
links.
Additionally, plans for exchanging expertise and providing
technical support to the Kyrgyzstan Railways state enterprise were
discussed.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye
amounted to $560.472 million from January through November 2023,
decreasing by 1 percent compared to the same period of 2022
($566.661 million).
