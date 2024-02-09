Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye Agree To Bolster Co-Op On Transport Corridors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 9. Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye have agreed to continue their active work on transport corridors connecting the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Türkiye, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz Minister of Transport and Communications Tilek Tekebaev and Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu in Ankara (Türkiye).

The parties discussed current issues of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye in the transportation sector. The ministers also discussed simplifying the process of obtaining permits for international freight transportation and digitizing transportation links.

Additionally, plans for exchanging expertise and providing technical support to the Kyrgyzstan Railways state enterprise were discussed.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye amounted to $560.472 million from January through November 2023, decreasing by 1 percent compared to the same period of 2022 ($566.661 million).