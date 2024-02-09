Bayraktar Chief Unfolds Opening Of Akıncı UAV Hangar In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Akıncı UAVs are
in their new hangar in brotherly lands, technical director of
Türkiye's company Baykar wrote on his social media account,
Trend reports.
"We held the opening and commissioning ceremony of the Akıncı
UAV hangar in Azerbaijan. May our alliance be eternal," the
publication reads.
To note, the newly developed hangar complexes can handle many
types of unmanned aerial vehicles, including the recently adopted
Akıncı strike UAVs and other aviation-technical means.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107833217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.