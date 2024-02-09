Spanish Delegation To Visit Turkmenistan To Foster Investment Collaboration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. A Spanish
delegation will visit Turkmenistan in March this year to strengthen
investment cooperation, Trend reports.
According to the official source, the issues of preparing the
visit were discussed in Moscow by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to
Russia Esen Aydogdyyev and the Ambassador of Spain to Turkmenistan
(with residence in Moscow) Marcos Gomez Martinez.
During the meeting, it was noted that this delegation will
include representatives of leading Spanish companies and
organizations who will discuss with their Turkmen colleagues the
introduction of advanced technologies and opportunities for the
development of investment cooperation.
Furthermore, the heads of diplomatic missions exchanged views on
the progress and prospects for further development of bilateral
cooperation in a number of key areas, including political and
diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian
spheres.
They noted that such areas as investment activities, the
introduction of modern technologies, and the training of highly
qualified personnel are of interest in terms of establishing joint
work and spoke about the need to create favorable conditions for
their promotion and development.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has demonstrated a growing openness to
international companies and investments, actively seeking
partnerships to drive economic growth and development.
With a strategic focus on diversification and modernization of
its economy, the country has implemented reforms to create a more
favorable investment climate, offering incentives and opportunities
for foreign businesses.
