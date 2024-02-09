Financial Chain Corporation Presents Its Next Success

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Financial Chain Corporation (Czechia) successfully signed a
service contract with Philips Czech Republic for its Personal
Health product portfolio (and its Personal Health business
segment).
Under this contract, the company will offer various types of
services in different countries where other branches of Financial
Chain Corporation are present, including the Czech Republic,
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
The signing of the global cooperation contract at the Philips
Czech Republic office in Prague was attended by the Director of
Philips Czech Republic, Mr. Jakub Chvatal, and the Managing Partner
of Financial Chain Corporation, Mr. Zaur Gadirov, as well as the
Regional Manager of the Financial Chain Corporation Czech Republic,
Mr. Teymur Akhundov.
“We are very pleased to conclude a service contract with such a
large and well-known company as Philips,” noted the Managing
Partner of Financial Chain Corporation, Mr. Zaur Gadirov,“Under
this contract, we will provide various types of consulting services
in the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan. We hope that our relationship will only strengthen in
the future and we will be able to expand our geography of service
provision."
The contracting parties wished each other good luck, and also
expressed their hope for the long-term and bilateral fruitful
cooperation between the two organizations in the future.
As a global company, Financial Chain Corporation continues to
increase cooperation with various renowned companies in different
countries.
Philips is a leading health technology company focused on
improving people's health and well-being – from healthy living and
prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Applying
advanced technologies and deep clinical and consumer insights,
Philips delivers integrated solutions that help provide improved
patient experience, better health outcomes, improved staff
experience, and lower cost of care. Partnering with its customers,
Philips seeks to transform how healthcare is delivered and
experienced. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging,
ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise
informatics, as well as in personal health.
