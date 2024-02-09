Government Creates Ukraine's Industrial And Defense Committee

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian government has endorsed a decision to establish the Industrial and Defense Committee of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Shmyhal, economic recovery generates more resources to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability. This week it will be one year since the Army of Drones project has been launched, and the drone production capabilities increased by hundreds of times during that period.

“Most importantly, we have involved the private sector in production operations. More than 200 companies are now making different unmanned aerial systems. We are creating conditions so that there is no bureaucracy, so that there are resources for R&D, so that there is more competition for a better result,” Shmyhal noted.

In his words, in order to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry, it is necessary to arrange consistent work.

“In this regard, today we are creating the Industrial and Defense Committee of Ukraine,” Shmyhal added.

The Prime Minister will act as the Committee's Chair. The Committee's members include Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk. Arms manufacturers, independent experts and professionals are also expected to get involved in the Committee's work.

“Our task is to bring Ukraine's defense industry to a new level, create a unique support system for manufacturers, give more incentives, increase the level of interaction with international companies in this sector,” Shmyhal stressed.

A reminder that the Army of Drones project was initiated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry. It is a comprehensive program, providing for the systemic purchase of drones, their maintenance, and training courses for relevant professionals.

