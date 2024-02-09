Azerbaijani Gymnast Nominated For Best Athlete And Coach Of 2023 In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The European gymnastics community is excited as the list of
candidates for the prestigious titles of best athlete and coach of
2023 has been unveiled.
Among the esteemed nominees is the Azerbaijani gymnast, who
demonstrates his remarkable talent and dedication to the sport, Azernews reports.
Mikhail Malkin, a member of the national tumbling team, has been
nominated for the coveted title of "Athlete of the Year," while
Adil Huseynzade, the head of the national team, has been nominated
for the esteemed title of "Coach of the Year."
The winners of these highly anticipated awards will be
determined through a voting process that involves passionate
gymnastics fans.
Mikhail Malkin's nomination for "Athlete of the Year" comes as
no surprise, given his outstanding achievements in gymnastics.
In 2023, he achieved a historic victory in the history of
Azerbaijani gymnastics. He became the first national gymnast to win
a gold medal at the World Championships in trampoline gymnastics
and tumbling, held in Birmingham, UK.
At the same time, the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of
Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Elnur Mammadov,
became the world champions in the same event.
Equally deserving of recognition is Adil Huseynzade, who has
been nominated for the title of "Coach of the Year." Under his
guidance, the Azerbaijani national team achieved remarkable success
at international competitions.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107833211
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.