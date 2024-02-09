OSCE ODIHR Mission Has No Idea How To Observe Elections, Zakharova Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a
meeting of the Federation Council's commission on protecting state
sovereignty and preventing interference in Russia's internal
affairs that the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human
Rights (ODIHR) mission has no idea how to observe elections," Azernews reports.
Zakharova called the OSCE ODIHR mission's report on the results
of the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan a "masterpiece" and
said she could not resist quoting it.
According to a spokeswoman, whatever the countries holding the
elections do, no matter how many candidates from different parties
they have registered, no matter what platforms they have, it will
not make any difference to the OSCE observers. The outcome will be
the same - political engagement and a pre-written result, Zakharova
believes.
"I have one question for the OSCE ODIHR. Have they heard
anything at all about the notion of consolidation of society at a
critically important moment for the state? In my opinion, they
haven't heard anything. And if they haven't heard anything, then
they have no idea how to observe elections," the spokeswoman
said.
