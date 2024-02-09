OSCE ODIHR Mission Has No Idea How To Observe Elections, Zakharova Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a meeting of the Federation Council's commission on protecting state sovereignty and preventing interference in Russia's internal affairs that the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) mission has no idea how to observe elections," Azernews reports.

Zakharova called the OSCE ODIHR mission's report on the results of the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan a "masterpiece" and said she could not resist quoting it.

According to a spokeswoman, whatever the countries holding the elections do, no matter how many candidates from different parties they have registered, no matter what platforms they have, it will not make any difference to the OSCE observers. The outcome will be the same - political engagement and a pre-written result, Zakharova believes.

"I have one question for the OSCE ODIHR. Have they heard anything at all about the notion of consolidation of society at a critically important moment for the state? In my opinion, they haven't heard anything. And if they haven't heard anything, then they have no idea how to observe elections," the spokeswoman said.