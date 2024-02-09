Sales Talent Inc. Wins Clearlyrated's 2024 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Awards For Service Excellence

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) For the 5th time, Sales Talent has won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Sales Talent, Inc. , a leading software and B2B sales recruiting firm, announced today that they had won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for superior service to their clients and candidates for the 5th year in a row. ClearlyRated's ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.



Sales Talent received a Net Promoter® Score of 94.1% from their Clients, almost 3x higher than the industry's average of 36% in 2022. Sales Talent received a Net Promoter® Score of 87% from their candidates.

"Five years in a row of winning ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award in both the Client and Talent categories is an incredible honor. Our team works tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience and these awards validate that hard work. I couldn't be more proud of our team and look forward to serving our clients and candidates," said Chris Carlson, President of Sales Talent, Inc.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales & marketing) for startup SaaS & B2B companies. We are a 5x (2020-2024) ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Award winner and a G2 Winter 2024 Market Leader for the Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRate utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at

