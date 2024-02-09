Infinant Announces Partnership With Agility.Io To Accelerate The Launch Of Baas Fintech Apps For Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) This Alliance Will Help Control the Compliance and Regulatory Aspects of BaaS Programs and Accelerate the Direct Digital Brand Launches to Market

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Infinant announces today that it has launched a go-to-market partnership with Agility, a global digital software provider that offers a white-label digital experience for banks as part of the new wave of banks taking control of their banking-as-a-service (BaaS) programs. Agility's Kash app can now run on Infinant's Interlace platform to provide banks with a ready-to-deploy and highly customizable digital app that can be deployed without any legacy core integration.

Offering a bank-driven coreless platform, Infinant is changing how community and regional banks advance the market, avoiding the early pitfalls of outsourced BaaS and growing their embedded finance programs by taking a platform strategy. " Our partnership with Agility has allowed our bank clients to accelerate their launch of the bank's digital app or their BaaS fintech apps in a fraction of time and to do so in a way that reduces compliance burdens on the bank ," said Riaz Syed, CEO of Infinant.

Infinant is creating new value propositions for financial institutions. Those banks that will advance the market will have a platform to act upon (free of limitations), and Infinant wants to give them the platform that allows them to act and advance. Infinant bank clients can take advantage of the "last mile disruption in financial services," working directly with fintech and commercial brands to scale programs above the core.

" We are excited about the vision Infinant has for the market and their focus on bringing a platform for banks to control and redefining how BaaS will work in the future ," said Angelina Ho, CEO of Agility.

The combined offering allows banks to control the compliance and regulatory aspects of their BaaS programs and accelerate their direct digital brand launches to market, supporting retail and business use cases.

Agility Kash offers a ready-to-deploy, highly customizable solution focused on the financial services market. Companies looking to offer banking products and services to their customers can get a head start by licensing and white-labeling their modern web and mobile applications, typically reducing their time to market by six months.

About Agility

Led by Wall Street and Silicon Valley veterans, Agility leverages our experience developing complex fintech systems and game-changing applications to help companies develop and deploy modern software applications on the cloud. We work with some of the world's most innovative startups and Fortune 500 companies. Our white-label Agility Kash app allows banks and FinTech companies to launch a modern online banking solution in weeks. Learn more at .

About Infinant

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Infinant provides a composable, coreless banking platform for banks to distribute financial products through bank-owned or non-banking applications. The interlace platform is differentiated by the bank's complete control of customers, accounts, and transaction processing - including fraud, AML, and compliance. Banks can succeed in expanding their direct or BaaS distribution channels and growing deposits and revenue while staying above the core. To learn more about your future, visit .

