Jet Dock To Exhibit At Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Jet Dock Systems, a world leader in designing and manufacturing modular drive-on boat docks , is pleased to return to the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, to be held February 14-18, 2024, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.



Jet Dock Florida - Miami Boat Show



Show attendees can learn more about Jet Dock's patented floating boat lifts and other advancements in drive-on docking technology, including kayak docks, PWC lifts, and floating walkway platforms. Jet Dock will be at Booth #MB ­­­­5024 in the Retail Pavilion on the second floor of the convention center.

"We are very excited to exhibit at the Miami Boat Show for our 30th straight year!" said Jet Dock Vice President Allan Eva, III. "The marine marketplace is booming, and you will be stunned to see the incredible innovations featured at the world's largest boat show."

As the largest boat and yacht show in the world, Discover Boating Miami expects to attract over 100,000 attendees, who will have access to more than 1,000 yachts and boats on display. Besides the convention center, the show will hold events at Herald Plaza, Pride Park, Museum Park Marina, Venetian Marina, and Superyacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami. Attendees can discover all the latest aquatic innovations in everything from superyachts to kayaks.

The original inventor of drive-on docking technology, Jet Dock specializes in floating, modular dry-docking solutions. Its current product lines include docking options for everything from small water toys like PWCs and kayaks to mid-sized boats and all the way up to 50-foot performance boats and beyond. Visit the show and see how Jet Dock Florida is the easiest docking experience you will ever have.

For product information and media inquiries, please contact our knowledgeable team of advisors at [email protected] or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

