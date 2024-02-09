Turkish Pres. Stresses Islamic Stance Against Israeli Wrongdoing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has affirmed Turkiye's commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at forming a unified Islamic stance against Israeli wrongdoing.

In a video message sent on Friday to the fifth General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) held in Istanbul, Erdogan emphasized Turkiye's global efforts to secure international support against war crimes and human rights violations committed by Israeli occupation.

Furthermore, President Erdogan declared that Turkiye is actively engaging in diplomatic outreach to facilitate a unified response from Islamic nations against oppression in Gaza. He reiterated that Turkiye will persist in its struggle for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of 1967, with its capital in Jerusalem.

Regarding the ICYF, Erdogan pointed out that he and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, had laid the foundation for the forum in 2004, stressing that the forum's activities are benefiting Muslim youth across a vast geographical region extending from Asia to Africa and from tAmerica to the Arabian Peninsula.

Erdogan lamented the loss of 28,000 Palestinian lives, and the injury of over 67,000 civilians, emphasizing the significance of Muslim youth collaborating together, particularly in light of the recent atrocities in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7th.

Erdogan confirmed Turkiye's solidarity with the Palestinian people by delivering humanitarian aid and providing treatment for cancer patients brought to Turkiye, commending the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum for its effective stance regarding the Palestinian cause. (end)

ta









MENAFN09022024000071011013ID1107833191