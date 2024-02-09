Independent Candidates Lead Pakistan Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The results of general elections in Pakistan started to pour in Friday, where independent candidates lead the polls amid allegations of rigging as poll results faced delay.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said it has so far released 148 results of the National Assembly seats. The independent candidates have secured 61 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) secured 43 seats so far, Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarians won 38 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan won four seats while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League secured one seat each.

The 61 seats won by the independent candidates were mostly backed by the former ruling political party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, which was not given any symbol to participate in the polls due to discrepancy in intra party elections.

Results of general elections held for the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies continue to pour in from across the country. Several candidates across Pakistan have alleged rigging in the counting process after the results compilation faced delay.

Following the polls, Pakistan's caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz has felicitated the entire nation over peaceful conduct of the elections despite several security challenges. Addressing a news conference, he said the government made quick decisions to cope with terrorism threat during the elections. (end)

