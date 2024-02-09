Compana Pet Brands Reveals New Zupreem Brand Website Featuring State-Of-The Art Nutritional Solutions For Birds, Ferrets, Exotic Felines, And Primates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Upgrades include optimized content rich user-friendly experience and expanded educational resources



ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compana Pet Brands, global leader in pet care and nutrition, reveals a new ZuPreem® brand website , featuring state-of-the-art nutritional product solutions for pet birds , exotic felines, primates, and ferrets.

Site highlights include a new blog design that facilitates an upgraded user-friendly experience and delivers engaging educational content on pet bird care, nutrition, bonding, environment, and enrichment.

ZuPreem FruitBlend Flavor Bird Food for Parrots and Conures

ZuPreem Feed Smart Nutrition Plan

Concurrently with the site launch the ZuPreem brand unveils a new look and feel with an enhanced logo, expanded color palette, typography, and graphics.

"We are delighted to share the new ZuPreem website and brand with bird lovers everywhere," said Melissa Ross, Vice President of Marketing and Business Unit Lead (Small Animal, Bird, Homestead), Compana Pet Brands.

"The love our community has for their birds is unlike any else. With its new energy and vibrancy, the updated ZuPreem brand is a colorful celebration of this love. We are equally excited to share a richer and all-around improved user experience for present and future customers alike," added Ross.

One of the website's many pet bird owner resources includes the Feed Smart Nutrition Plan® to help your birds convert from seeds to a healthy and balanced nutrient rich pellet based diet. The plan's nutritional approach supports birds' optimal health by limiting seed overconsumption and alternatively providing a combination of 60% Core NutritionTM, 20% fresh fruits and veggies, 15% Enriching VarietyTM, and 5% Rewarding TreatsTM.

ZuPreem products are available online and at stores near you and backed by a risk-free 100% money back guarantee.

Join us on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . Have a ZuPreem product question? Reach out at [email protected] .

About ZuPreem

The ZuPreem mission is to provide Exceptional Diets for Extraordinary Animals®. We partner with veterinary experts to develop new and industry leading health nutrition solutions for birds, ferrets, exotic felines, and primates. Our continual state-of-the-art nutrition research is amplified with premium manufacturing and quality control standards that deliver customized products for optimal health and well-being. We're committed to supporting pet owners and zoological professionals worldwide.

About Compana Pet Brands

With roots dating back to 1842, Compana Pet Brands is a global leader in pet care and nutrition dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and their families. Based in St. Louis and employing approximately 700 passionate pet lovers around the world, the company manufactures and markets more than 20 household brands in dog and cat, backyard chicken, equine, small animal and indoor bird categories. Compana believes pets are an important part of the family and its broad portfolio of brands focuses on care and wellness solutions to improve the quality of life for pets of all shapes and sizes throughout their lifespans. For more information, visit companapetbrands or follow Compana on LinkedIn .



