Caretrack Hosts Physician Roundtable Event And Shares Key Learnings

Solution provider collaborates with healthcare experts from multiple states to discuss state of U.S. healthcare

- Co-Founder & Interim CEO Derek SkinnerCARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareTrack , a remote out-of-office healthcare solution provider, is proud to share findings from its recent Physician Roundtable featuring multiple physicians located across the Southeast.The virtual event allowed healthcare experts, such as Dr. William Parrish of Tanner Health System, Dr. Amy Eubanks of Tanner Health System, Dr. Glenn Carter of Glenn Carter, M.D. and Dr. Ara Travers of University of South Alabama, to network and discuss the trends throughout the healthcare industry, specifically as it pertains to providing care to Medicare patients.“Our team has vast healthcare knowledge, and this event allowed us to connect and gain physician perspective from the front lines,” CareTrack Co-founder and interim CEO Derek Skinner said.“Our solution can provide ways to alleviate some of the stressors and high-stress situations that these physicians discussed, and we were honored to bring together a meeting of the minds.”Main points discussed by the physicians included:- The complexity of patient cases has increased- Maintaining a high level of preventative care is harder during seasonal illnesses when patients need more acute care- Persuading patients to adhere to Annual Wellness Visits (AWVs) can be difficult- Limited capacity presents a challenge in meeting all patients' needs- Staff burn-out rates affect the quality of care- Elderly patients require more management at home- A team approach is critical and the way moving forward for the industry“This conversation was invaluable for us as physicians, and, interestingly, there are consistent challenges among practices that we learned could be easily solved by augmenting our teams with seamless remote solutions,” said Dr. Parrish.“I am looking forward to participating in future roundtables of this nature that are attached to actionable solutions.”The upcoming Physician Roundtable will be on Thursday, March 7. Please register to be featured as an industry expert here.CareTrack provides out-of-office solutions to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality, and increase profitability. The solution programs include 24/7 Connect along with Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination.For more information about CareTrack, please visit .

