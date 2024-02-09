LEE's FAMOUS RECIPE® CHICKEN CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN WAYNE, MICHIGAN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First location to showcase the new branding

WAYNE, MI, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken , a celebrated name in delicious, home-style fried chicken for more than 55 years, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest restaurant in Southeastern Michigan. On February 15, 2024, the restaurant is hosting a Grand Opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 34250 E. Michigan Ave. To kick off the celebration, the first 100 guests will enjoy a free 2 Piece Breast Strip Meal, giveaways, and more. A lucky guest will have a chance to win free Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken for a year!The Wayne location is the first Lee's restaurant to sport the new branding that was unveiled in 2023. The new location will offer both dine-in and drive-through options, making it convenient for all customers. In addition, the restaurant will feature mobile ordering to enhance the customer experience. The menu includes a wide variety of freshly prepared dishes, along with the brand's signature house-brewed tea."We are delighted to bring the renowned flavors of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to more communities in Southeastern Michigan,” said Noman Aiyash, franchisee of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken.“Our first location in Livonia has been warmly received, and we are committed to delivering the same high-quality, fresh, never frozen chicken and classic favorites to our new customers at our upcoming locations.”Originally, Noman Aiyash signed on for 12 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken locations, and due to the overwhelming success of their first restaurant in Livonia, the team decided to expand their commitment to 16 locations by December of 2030, all of which will be strategically located in Southeastern Michigan. This is the largest market development agreement in history for Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken."We are thrilled to partner with Noman Aiyash and NLM Enterprises LLC on this exciting journey,” said Ryan Weaver , CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken.“Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken has a rich history and a strong commitment to providing delicious, high-quality food to our customers. We are confident that our brand will continue to thrive in Southeastern Michigan under their leadership."The new Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken location will operate from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, offering the same exceptional dining experience that has made the brand a household name for over 55 years. Customers can explore the menu and place orders online by visiting LeesFamousRecipe.About Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenFor more than 55 years, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee's is recognized as the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken by the 2023 USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and was named to Entrepreneurs Top 500 Franchises. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.

