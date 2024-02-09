(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Putting Together the Puzzle Pieces of Longevity" Event, Co-Sponsored by Longevity Science Foundation, Showcased How Cognitive Wellness Interacts with Quality of Life



MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Ireland, president and CEO of Miami-based Longevity Science Foundation , was pleased to deliver the keynote address and lead the "Putting Together the Puzzle Pieces of Longevity" panel at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2024.

The event, sponsored by the Longevity Science Foundation and the Library's American

Folklife Center, working in conjunction with the Health Services Division, brought specialists from fields engaging with longevity science to speak on how cognitive wellness interacts with quality of life.

Panelists discussed issues including the ethics of longevity science, neural health, and how art engagement can have an impact on the brain. The panel aimed to shift focus from "mental health" to "cognitive wellness," and to foreground quality of life for elders.

During the event, Ireland shared the Longevity Science Foundation's efforts to enhance aging adults' life quality by supporting new approaches to maximize cognitive and psychological well-being.

Ireland led a panel of national specialists on longevity, including Jon Kay, director of Traditional Arts Indiana at Indiana University and author of "Folk Art and Aging: Life-Story Objects and Their Makers"; Kelly O'Brien, vice president of Prevention for UsAgainstAlzheimer's; and Susan Magsamen, executive director of the International Arts and Mind Lab at the Pedersen Brain Science Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

The event is now available for viewing in the Library's Event Videos collection .

Ireland travels around the globe making connections to help move longevity science forward to ensure research is funded and able to be utilized by people living normal lives. She has devoted her career to nonprofit organizations including the Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) in New York. Prior to her time at the RMSC, she served as the director of Donor Relations and Stewardship at Rochester Institute of Technology.

"We at the Longevity Science Foundation are pleased to have co-sponsored this important 'Putting Together the Puzzle Pieces of Longevity' event at the Library of Congress," said Ireland. "Our goal is to ensure that longevity is accessible to everyone. We are pleased to continue to bring awareness to how cognitive wellness interacts with quality of life."

About the Longevity Science Foundation

The Longevity Science Foundation (LSF) is a nonprofit organization advancing human longevity by funding research and development of medical technologies to extend the healthy human lifespan. The long-term mission of the Longevity Science Foundation is to help make longevity-focused care accessible to everyone, no matter their background, by bringing cutting-edge science on aging out of the laboratory and into the mainstream. To learn more, visit

.

