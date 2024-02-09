INDECT USA Strategically Aligns With Parking Guidance Systems, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PGS to be the Exclusive North American Distributor, Reseller, and Installer of the INDECT Parking Guidance System.

VIENNA, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INDECT Electronics & Distribution GmbH (INDECT), the world's largest provider of parking guidance system technology recently announced that its USA division has entered into a strategic partnership with Parking Guidance Systems, Inc. (PGS), the nation's largest reseller and installer of its technology.

Parking Guidance Systems, LLC is now the exclusive distributor and reseller of the INDECT system in the U.S. market, through a strategic alliance with INDECT USA.

Continue Reading

"We are excited to announce some big changes in the way we conduct business in the North American market. Effective January 1, 2024,

PGS became the exclusive distributor, marketer, and installer of our technology," stated Richard Schreiner, CEO of INDECT.

"To honor that agreement, we will be closing our U.S. direct sales division. However, INDECT USA will remain an operating entity and will continue to provide PGS with high level technical and equipment support."



This new alliance will not affect the existing supply of the INDECT system or interrupt progress of ongoing projects, according to Stephen Evans, INDECT USA General Manager. "PGS has been INDECT's largest reseller for the last five years and during that time, we have watched the company expand from a regional reseller and installer to a nationwide, full-service provider of our technology," said Evans.

With the INDECT USA sales and support staff having already migrated to over to the PGS team, streamlining efforts are well underway. "Over the years we have developed a strong bond with INDECT USA personnel and have enjoyed collaborative relationship with them," said Derek Frantz, PGS CEO. "Aligning our talent will not only enhance our sales efforts, but it will also bolster our customer and technical support, as well. I anticipate a smooth transition and am extremely confident in our ability to seamlessly support our collective base of customers."

Shared vision of quality, performance, and customer support

Since the parking guidance and administration industry continues to enjoy annual double-digit sales growth in the U.S., aligning the two companies makes good business sense.

"From the beginning our passion and vision for improving the parking experience have been nearly identical. and we believe that this decision to transition our US team into the PGS team will create a powerful combination of sales, installation, and technical support that neither company could achieve by itself," continued Schreiner.

"PGS has held service at the center of its core values which has led them to great success in the US market.

With a team of more than 40 sales and support staff, PGS has solidified itself as the clear leader in the U.S. parking guidance market.

About INDECT

Based in Austria, INDECT Electronics & Distribution GmbH is a global provider of parking guidance systems ranging from single space indicators and camera-based sensors to surface lot detection and custom signage. INDECT systems combine the most advanced parking space sensors with industry-leading data management technology to offer drivers a safer, more convenient parking experience while helping parking owners operate their parking assets more efficiently and profitably.

For more information be found online at

.

About PGS

Parking Guidance Systems, LLC, a US recognized Woman Owned Business Enterprise based in Houston, TX, has been exclusively selling INDECT since 2014 and has installed more than 200 systems comprising of nearly 360,000 parking spaces since it began.

PGS works with large airports, universities, hospitals, and corporate campuses all over the country.

PGS maintains offices in Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, San Diego, and the Washington, DC area. It will be opening an office in Seattle very soon to support its ever-growing customer base. For more information, go to .

Contact: Kit Jones

Phone: 713-269-2333

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE INDECT; PGS