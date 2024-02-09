(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN ( ), a world leader in VPN research and statistics, is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Michael Gargiulo, has been featured in Forbes Technology Council. The recent article titled, "Here's What You Need to Know When Assessing Domain Name Value," provides invaluable insights into domain valuation, which can significantly aid domain buyers.

"My vision has always been to provide a secure internet experience for everyone, businesses and brands included," comments Gargiulo. "This vision led me to establish VPN, a company that has since grown to become a trusted authority within our sector and across the broader cybersecurity sector; and it would not have been possible without our premium domain name."

Since acquiring the VPN domain for nearly $1 million in 2017, Gargiulo and his team have made significant strides in making internet security tools accessible to all. They have compiled over 188,000 data points across more than 900 VPN and internet security service providers, making it easy for anyone to find the best VPN for their needs and budget in just a few clicks.

Expanding Expertise: Domain Valuation

In addition to his work in the internet security industry, Gargiulo's success stems from his decades long understanding and expertise of domain valuations. His recent article in Forbes provides a comprehensive guide for assessing and acquiring premium domain names. This guide is set to become an invaluable resource for domain buyers, enabling them to make informed decisions and secure the best possible deals.

Gargiulo has frequently published to the Forbes platforms, offering a wide array of expert advice on Domain Name Transactions.

Forbes Recognition

Gargiulo's inclusion in Forbes Technology Council further solidifies his position as a thought leader within the technology industry. His recent feature in Forbes is a testament to his expertise and dedication to enhancing internet privacy and security.

About Michael Gargiulo

Michael Gargiulo

is a visionary entrepreneur, guiding VPN with a mission to help one billion people achieve a secure and private internet experience by 2025. He is recognized by Forbes, The Atlantan, Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, Quora, and the Atlanta Small Business Network for his industry expertise and innovative approach.

About VPN

VPN is a pioneer in domain brokerage, managing a portfolio of premium domain names. Its mission is to help entrepreneurs and brands acquire the best domain names for their vision. The company also excels in cyber and internet research, aiming to protect and inform internet users worldwide.

Other premium domain names that are currently for sale include: Ninja, Product, Marine, 445, and Lug.

VPN also represents Premium Buyers needing stealth domain broker acquisition assistance .

To learn about VPN Domain Brokers or to see a full list of premium domains available, please visit:

To learn about current buy requests at VPN, please visit: /domains/request

More About

VPN prides itself on the $1 million domain name it operates with, showing other visionaries what is possible. Whether you need to buy or sell, VPN can be your domain broker .

Get started today at: vpn/domains

In addition to domains, VPN uses its own multi-million dollar premium three-letter domain to become an authorit in cyber and internet research. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN and Internet Security providers at once.

