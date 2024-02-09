Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter And Six-Month Financial Results And Operational Highlights

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ("INBS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: INBS), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced its financial results for fiscal second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023, and provided a business update.

“We are very pleased with our fiscal Q2 and six-month revenue results, reflecting our commitment to continuous growth of our customer base and global presence,” said, Harry Simeonidis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Intelligent Bio Solutions.“Our product sales have grown significantly, up 30% for cartridges and 91% for readers in the six months ending December 31, 2023, compared to the same period last year. This increase in volume has boosted our revenue growth to over 110% year over year, and we are seeing a growing awareness of our drug screening solution as we enter new markets and expand our global footprint. Last year our expansion into New Zealand marked a significant milestone, and we anticipate further expansion throughout the Asia-Pacific region this year. Our revenue growth numbers are indicative of an increasing need for an efficient drug screening solution that reduces risk, saves costs, and promotes productivity. We aim to sustain this rapid trajectory throughout 2024.”

Fiscal Second Quarter & Recent Highlights:



Entered the New Zealand market, marking a key milestone in the Company's Asia Pacific expansion strategy.

Increased customer portfolio to include VKVP Haulage, State Road Constructions, Titan Cranes and Rigging Pty Ltd. and P&O Ferries. Additionally, the company reported the successful completion of 25,000 Intelligent Fingerprinting tests by its existing customer, Auctus Management Group. The National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) accredited Intelligent Bio Solutions' laboratory partner, Racing Analytical Services Limited (RASL), to perform its fingerprint confirmatory drug testing procedure. This accreditation serves as an independent benchmark for technical validation, demonstrating the Company's commitment to product quality, safety, and reliability for its customers.

Fiscal Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2023, Financial Results

All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise. All authorized, issued, and outstanding stock and per share amounts reflect the 1-for-20 and 1-for-12 reverse stock split effected by the Company on February 9, 2023, and January 26, 2024, respectively, unless indicated otherwise.

Revenue from sales of goods increased by $0.40 million from $0.36 million to $0.76 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to same period in 2022, representing a 114% increase. Revenue from sales of goods increased by $1.20 million from $0.36 million to $1.56 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to same period in 2022, representing a 337% increase. Increases in revenue are due to the acquisition of Intelligent Fingerprinting Ltd (“IFP”) in October 2022, and growth of the Company's Asia Pacific business, Intelligent Bio Solutions (APAC) Pty Ltd, in addition to expansion into new regions and growth of the Company in existing markets and regions.

Net loss attributable to INBS increased by $2.76 million from $1.63 million to $4.39 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. This increase is primarily driven by combined results of operations after the acquisition of IFP offset by a recognition of fair value gain on revaluation of convertible notes and holdback Series C Preferred Stock of $1,793,091 during the same period in 2022.

On October 4, 2023, the Company raised approximately $4.38 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses via a registered underwritten public offering of the Company's securities. Net proceeds to the Company after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $3.79 million. The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.12 million.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company's biosensor platform has the potential to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company's current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

