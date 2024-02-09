(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global erectile dysfunction treatment market was valued at $4,727.51 million in 2023 and registered a negative CAGR of -0.94%.
The market reach is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction and associated chronic diseases such as diabetes, benign prostate hyperplasia, prostate cancer, and CVDs, which can, in turn, pose high-risk factors for the occurrence of disease, are critical factors for the erectile dysfunction treatment market.
In 2023, North America and Europe dominated the market with a market share of 33.63% and 29.05%, respectively. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for erectile dysfunction treatment in terms of revenue during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 2.70%.
This report offers market size & forecast data for the global erectile dysfunction treatment market. The revenue generated from the sale of drugs & devices is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the global erectile dysfunction treatment market, including the global erectile dysfunction treatment market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
Based on product, the drugs segment dominated the market over the devices segment and accounted for a market share of 79.08%, whereas the devices segment accounted for a 20.92% share. However, during the forecast period, the devices segment will likely witness the highest incremental and absolute growth of $252.58 million and 25.54%, respectively.
The route of administration (RoA) segment of ED drugs is sub-segmented into oral medications, penile injections, and topical drugs. Among the three sub-segments, oral drugs occupied the largest share, which is attributed to the high adoption of branded drugs. Overall, 92.57% was occupied by oral drugs, followed by penile injections at 4.70% and topical drugs at 2.73%.
Rising awareness, growing patient willingness to demand medical assistance for disease care and management, and the increasing presence of favorable guidelines that recommend the use of drugs and devices for the treatment of ED are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global erectile dysfunction treatment market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
Bayer, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Coloplast, and Boston Scientific are some of the leading players currently dominating the global erectile dysfunction treatment market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the ED treatment market and gain access to commercially launched products.
MARKET STRUCTURE
Market Dynamics Competitive Landscape of ED Treatment Market Key Vendors Other Prominent Vendors
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
Bayer Pfizer Coloplast Eli Lilly and Company Boston Scientific
Other Vendors
Teva Pharma Viatris Dong-A Socio Vivus Cristalia Dr's Aurobindo Seelos Therapeutics Menarini Group GSK plc Futura Medical Sanofi Cipla Lupin Advanz Pharma Sandoz IX Biopharma Domier Medtech Zephyr Surgical Implants Augusta Medical Systems Metuchen Pharmaceuticals SK Chemicals Endo International Ferring Pharmaceuticals Alembic Pharmaceuticals Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Launch Medical Bonro Medical Owen Mumford Direx Group Zimmer Medizin Systems MTS Medical UG Medispec Inceler Medical NOVAmedtek Wikkon Top Quality Group Promedon Timm Medical Technologies Global Life Technologies Urology Health Store Hims
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Route of Administration
Oral Drugs Penile Injections Topical Drugs
Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Portals Devices
Type
Penile Implants Vacuum Construction Devices Shock Wave Therapy Others
