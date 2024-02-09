Atrial Septal Defect Market Was Valued At US$ 2.431 Billion In 2022, Witnessing Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, Atrial Septal Defect Market was valued at US$2.431 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.Atrial septal defect is one of the most common congenital heart diseases in both children and adults and the growing prevalence of strokes is a major driving force behind the growth of the atrial septal defect market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization“Global Stroke Factsheet” released in 2022, the lifetime risk of developing a stroke has increased by 50% over the last 17 years, with 1 in every 4 people having a stroke in their lifespan. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, stroke accounted for 1 in every 6 deaths from cardiovascular disease, and every year, over 795,000 people in the United States suffer a stroke approximately 610,000 of these are initial or new strokes.Atrial septal defect (ASD) is a congenital heart condition that causes a hole in the atrial septum, the wall that separates the heart's two upper chambers (atria) and this defect allows oxygenated and deoxygenated blood to mix, resulting in improper circulation. An atrial septal defect is diagnosed with the help of chest X-rays and electrocardiogram . Additionally, growing awareness of various types of atrial septal defects contributes to the growth of the atrial septal defect market.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, bolstering the growth of the atrial septal defect market. For instance, in August 2022, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. a global material science company committed to transforming industries and improving lives, announced its acquisition of InnAVasc Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company focused on improving care for patients with end-stage renal disease.Access sample report or view details:The atrial septal defect market, based on symptoms is segmented into four main categories namely frequent respiratory infections, swelling legs and feet, heart palpitations, and fatigue. Frequent respiratory infections account for a major market share as they are one of the most common symptoms associated with atrial septal defect. This occurs as a result of an abnormal blood flow pattern, which can increase exposure to respiratory illnesses.The atrial septal defect market, based on diagnosis is segmented into two main categories namely chest X-ray, and electrocardiogram. Electrocardiogram account for a significant share of the atrial septal defect market. It is a non-invasive test that records the electrical activity of the heart and is commonly used to diagnose atrial septal defects. In patients with atrial septal defects, an electrocardiogram can help identify specific patterns that indicate abnormal blood flow between the atria.The atrial septal defect market, based on end-users is segmented into three main categories namely hospitals, clinics, and others. Hospitals use advanced techniques to improve patients' cardiac function and quality of life and offer cutting-edge catheterization labs with advanced imaging technology, allowing for precise diagnosis. Hospitals are one of the major end-users and account for a major share of the atrial septal defects market.Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the atrial septal defect market due to the increasing number of strokes in the major economies in the region such as India and China. For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine, Stroke is the most common leading cause of death in China and the fourth in Taiwan, placing a heavy burden on the Chinese population and the burden of stroke is increasing in India, ranging from 105 to 152/100,000 people per year.The research includes coverage of Abbott Cardiovascular, Lepu Medical Technology Company, Gore Medical, Mayo Clinic, Vaidam, Cleveland Clinic, Osmosis, TriHealth, Dorset Heart Clinic, and The Texas Heart Institute are significant market players in the atrial septal defect market.The market analytics report segments the atrial septal defect market as follows:.By SymptomsoFrequent Respiratory InfectionsoSwelling Legs and FeetoHeart PalpitationsoFatigue.By DiagnosisoChest X-rayoElectrocardiogram.By End-UseroHospitalsoClinicsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Abbott Cardiovascular.Lepu Medical Technology Company.Gore Medical.Mayo Clinic.Vaidam.Cleveland Clinic.Osmosis.TriHealth.Dorset Heart Clinic.The Texas Heart InstituteExplore More Reports:.Global X-Ray Inspection Systems Market:.Angiography Equipment Market:.Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market:

