MRF Logs Q3 PAT Of Rs 508.02 Cr, Declares Second Interim Dividend

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Closing the third quarter with a net profit of Rs 508.02 crore, tyre major MRF Ltd has declared second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.

In a regulatory filing, MRF said for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, it has booked an operational revenue of Rs 6,047.79 crore (Q3FY23 Rs 5,534.92 crore) and an after tax profit of Rs 508.02 crore (Rs 169.22 crore).

The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting on Friday declared a Second Interim Dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (30 per cent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

