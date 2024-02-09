No-Confidence Motion Against Bihar Speaker On Feb 12

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) The constitutional crisis that arose due to the stand of Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary seems to be subsiding as the Bihar assembly secretariat has issued the list of Vidhan Sabha proceedings on February 12 and pointed out that the no confidence motion will take place after the speech of the governor.

This development could be a big blow to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav who were thinking that they could delay the NDA government proving its majority in the House through Choudhary.

Sources said that the secretary of the Bihar assembly refused to break the law despite the pressure applied by Choudhary. The secretary admitted that he received the notice about the motion on January 28 and as per the law 14 days are required to bring a no confidence motion. Hence the discussion on the no confidence motion will take place on February 12. Following the stand of the secretary, Awadh Bihari Choudhary eventually stepped back and signed the list of work on February 12.

With this, on Day 1 of the budget session, the governor will address both the Houses followed by the discussion on the no confidence motion against the Speaker. If 38 MLAs support it, voting will take place. After that the Nitish Kumar government will prove its majority in the House. Choudhary will not occupy the chair during the floor test of the NDA government.

Earlier, Choudhary claimed that he received notice of the no confidence motion against him on February 7 and as per the law, the no confidence motion cannot be brought against him till February 21.

--IANS

ajk/bg