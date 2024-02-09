The Bureau Fashion Week Brings Big Name Designers And Celebrities To NYFW This Weekend.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Bureau Fashion Week Brings Project Runway Winner, Teen Millionaire, and Viral Angel Wing Designer as part of there lineup at NYFW

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bureau Fashion Week returns to New York Fashion Week with an amazing line-up of Designers at The West Edge NYC. Don't miss your chance to see shows from Project Runway Winners to Teen Sensations and more all the stunning West Edge Chelsea Market Manhattan.Friday 2/94pm - Randhawa Brands (Private Show)6pmWillow BeanBelle Le ChicMila HoffmanHomespun830pmMondo GuerraHemistryKrissy King SwimSaturday 2/1012pmBelle Le ChicJosephines ClosetElsa Fairy DressesLa Belle KidzAL + LU230pmMila HoffmanDragonwing GirlKrissy King Couture - Ice PrincessHouse of BarrettiStylz & Designs by Miranda530pmMarc DeFangIndie KidzStylz & Designs by MirandaOlesja Mueller830pmPia BolteCarl AndradaStylehouseStrata SwimwearSunday 2/1112pmGarifashionDesignz by RagaAnja Jusl Thoma230pmMila HoffmanKrissy King Couture- DiamondsSAV ApparelRabial RiazAlonso MaximoThe Bureau Fashion Week is a premiere Fashion Week runway event, showcasing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media, celebrities, and more with shows in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Paris throughout the year.. With its diverse line up of Designers, Performers, and Sponsors The Bureau produces the leading fashion showcase throughout the year.For Show Tickets , VIP passes , or Celebrity guest list please reach out to our team.

