Advancements In The World Of Creatachain

SINGAPORE, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creata Chain is making big changes with its new mainnet release. Jennifer Jin Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of CreatChain said,“This is a game-changer that brings two important chains, each with its special abilities, signaling a big shift in blockchain technology.”The Zenith Chain, which does not use Creata Virtual Machine (CVM), has been the solid foundation of the CreataChain network. It has been stable and reliable, supporting their products and services and playing a key role in their success so far.The highlight of this mainnet release is the Catena Chain (CIP-20). This new chain includes the Creata Virtual Machine (CVM) and follows the CIP framework, similar to the ERC standard in the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The Catena Chain is not just EVM-compatible; it improves scalability, and makes their ecosystem more efficient and powerful.The Lunar Link, the Inter-Chain Protocol (ICP) relayer, smoothly connects the Zenith and Catena chains. This crucial bridge operates independently on the mainnet, linking both chains effortlessly. The Lunar Link allows Creata Token (CTA) holders to easily transfer their assets between Zenith and Catena networks, providing more liquidity and utility.This connection marks a new chapter, giving users the flexibility to benefit from both chains. The Lunar Link shows their commitment to creating a unified experience for their community, building an ecosystem where possibilities are limitless.The Catena Chain is well equipped with its Software Development Kit (SDK) , which takes their network to new heights. Beyond EVM support, Catena introduces a unique consensus mechanism, ensuring compatibility with ERC standards and supporting CIP-721. This not only improves their blockchain's functionality but also expands its uses.The mainnet release is a huge step for Creata Chain, enriching their network with advanced features and paving the way for a future where the blockchain goes beyond its current limits.The Catena Chain is not just a small step forward; it is a big leap into the future. Its excellent scalability and compatibility with EVM will position Creata Chain as a leader in the blockchain space. Catena opens up various uses, making it the preferred platform for developers and businesses.In summary, the mainnet release is a celebration of progress and innovation in the Creata Chain ecosystem. The Zenith and Catena chains, connected seamlessly by the Lunar Link, create a dynamic and interconnected network ready to redefine the blockchain landscape.For more information, visit .

